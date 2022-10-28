Decatur's police chief said he is committed to staying transparent with the public while at an informal event Thursday that also allowed a young boy to meet his law enforcement heroes.
“Having that open dialogue is important,” Police Chief Todd Pinion said. “We need to hear the community’s needs and concerns.
“We have to do what’s best for the city as a whole, and having that relationship is key.”
Officers from the Decatur Police Department gathered at Chick-fil-A on U.S. 31 for Coffee with a Cop to provide the public the opportunity to interact casually with law enforcement.
“The event serves as a way to build positive relationships and trust between the community and the Police Department,” said Lt. Justin Lyon. “(I’m concerned with) open and honest dialogue between the community and its needs.”
Ayden Love, 5, showed up in a police costume, excited to meet the officers.
Officers were delighted at the mini police baton he brought, which he lovingly called his “whoop stick.”
Pinion summoned another officer with a police car. Love got to sit in the police car, turn on the red and blue lights, and even speak to dispatch through the officer’s radio.
He was also properly pinned as an officer by the chief himself.
“I like that (officers) protect people,” Love said.
Pinion said giving the public a chance to see law enforcement in a casual setting is important.
“Obviously it’s vital to any law enforcement agency to open up the transparency,” he said. “We’re here working for the community.
“If we didn’t have that relationship, nothing would ever get solved.”
Administrative Capt. Rick Archer said “coffee with a cop” events are a great way for the public to have direct access to law enforcement.
“The people who show are truly interested in finding information,” he said. “Anyone willing to get up at 7 (a.m.) usually has something to say.”
He said the Police Department has been doing “coffee with a cop” events for years, but the pandemic slowed them down. The department is now trying to get back into the community.
“It’s very casual and comfortable,” Archer said. “People just want to come and talk and say hello and share ideas.”
Most of those who stopped by the Chick-fil-A on Thursday just said hello to the officers. Only one person engaged in conversation and said he wished police had a more centralized location in the city.
While the next "coffee with a cop" has not been scheduled, Pinion said the Police Department plans to continue holding the events.
