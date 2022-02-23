Go on a magical carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine as Hartselle’s community theater group College Street Players presents “Aladdin Jr.” The show will open Thursday at 7 at Hartselle High School. Other performances will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
Based on the popular animated Disney movie, the musical features the songs “Friend Like Me,” “Prince Ali” and “A Whole New World.”
Leading the 63-member cast of second grade to high school students are Will Montgomery as Aladdin, Elizabeth Weeks as Jasmine, Hudson Bone as Genie, David McKelvy as Jafar and Carter Moore as Iago.
Other performers include Jacob Weeks as Babkak, Connor Francis as Omar, Elijah Sartain as Kassim, Alivia Wiley as Isir, Celia Norton as Manal, Adeline Sartain as Rajah, Marshall Reynolds as Sultan and Geargia Collins as Rug.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and free for ages 3 and younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.