A boardwalk with shops, hotels, restaurants and entertainment along the Tennessee River would enhance Decatur, residents said last week during a forum on riverfront development that also included requests for rentals of kayaks and other water equipment.
Jeremy Baldwin, owner of the KOA Wheeler Lake campground in Hillsboro, said he would invest in a business on a commercial boardwalk running along Decatur's riverway that he called “an untouched business opportunity.”
He was among about 70 people attending a two-hour forum Monday, and several wanted easier access to the river for pedestrians and paddlers. Baldwin said with Huntsville now the largest city in the state, Decatur should capitalize on the economic opportunities of having Huntsville residents visiting the river in Decatur.
“There is a window of opportunity here,” the retired federal investigator said during the Tennessee RiverLine Initiative's community engagement event at the Cook Museum of Natural Science. “The federal government has recognized Huntsville as a great place to be and that is why they have more contracts coming down here from Washington, D.C.
"... One of the things we have here that Huntsville doesn’t is a beautiful stretch of water. Yes, we have a lot of industry. You can work through that, most cities do. Decatur needs to formalize a plan, look at its resources and budget and take action with a period of time. Maybe a five-year development plan and a 10-year plan to put infrastructure in place.”
Locations suggested for a boardwalk with commercial activity included Riverwalk Marina, Hospitality Park north of the Hudson Memorial Bridge and Ingalls Harbor. Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge was suggested for non-commercial walkways.
Brad Collett, director of the Knoxville-based Tennessee RiverLine, said an elevated “passive walking trail atop the wetlands” in the refuge is a possible project.
“That is one of the places that would be an excellent opportunity to get people out and see the habitat and creeks,” he said.
He called suggestions for the commercial walkway at Ingalls Harbor “a great opportunity with the infrastructure they built.”
“They have some real estate that is great mixed use, a high energy area for that sort of thing,” he said.
Baldwin said currently the city doesn’t offer visitors much to do along the river — "a restaurant and a nice marina and really nothing else.” He said Riverwalk Marina or Hospitality Park would be an ideal location for a boardwalk
“What’s the biggest asset for Decatur? It’s clearly the waterfront,” he said. “Industry here obviously saw that years ago and that’s why they’re embedded there. You have a city park, Hospitality Park, that is a prime piece of real estate.”
He encouraged city leaders not to “re-create the wheel” on waterway projects. “Go to other cities, see how they do things, certain things on the water that would be an asset. It will bring in money. You can put a beautiful boardwalk out there. As a business owner, I would invest in some sort of business on that boardwalk, no question about it.”
During the forum, residents walked by different displays and participated in informal discussions or left written feedback. Collett said the event was designed to allow community suggestions.
“It’s not our role to say whether (the boardwalk) is good or bad idea but give (area residents) that opportunity to identify that and share that. Mixed use development on the riverfront is but one of the many diverse and inspiring ideas that were shared with the Tennessee RiverLine team by area residents and leadership."
Collett and seven members of RiverLine spent three days in the area looking at opportunities to promote the river.
He said the purpose of the RiverLine’s 652 to YOU program is to provide a venue for sharing ideas that promote economic development, public health and resource stewardship.
“We will study insights offered by participants, and share a summary of our findings back to local leadership for their further consideration,” Collett said.
But he stressed more access to the river was a common desire shared at the meeting.
“We saw a lot of invested citizens who are involved and want to help to do that work,” he said “Ideas like organizing paddling events, organizing cleanups, organizing interpretive hikes, building the audience and building the community around the river that will allow for the grants and investments and the new infrastructure to come into place.”
He said the area’s kayak trails are an example of a river activity getting more organized.
Danielle Gibson, president of Decatur Morgan County Tourism and on the leadership team of Tennessee RiverLine, said the group brought in plenty of ideas from the community but it is too early to begin planning on a specific project.
“We’re still in the fact-finding stage,” she said. “We heard people offering some good ideas, kayak rentals, river equipment rental. We’re still gathering information. I was encouraged to see such a huge crowd who took the opportunity to share their ideas.”
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said the federal agency is a committed principal partner with RiverLine and is willing to listen to the community’s plans for the river.
“One of TVA’s missions is to protect natural resources,” he said. “We’ll work with communities and help guide projects as they move forward. Every project will be looked at on a case-by-case basis. Every community has something unique to offer. Tourism and ecotourism is the tip of the spear for economic development around the region and RiverLine is a great tool to promote the river and a great way to engage the community in being part of the process to grow tourism.”
Decatur teenager Collin Sullivan, 16, said he was impressed with the informational displays Tennessee RiverLine posted throughout the conference room Monday night.
His mother, Carmen Sullivan added, “My three kids want to do more things outdoors and this was a wonderful thing about what might be coming.”
In addition to Tennessee RiverLine, this week's meeting was sponsored by TVA, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, 3M of Decatur and the 3M Foundation.
Baldwin was encouraged after the meeting. “This shines a small light to tell us that the city does care about the waterfront, and they want to do something,” he said. “They’re looking for something. They’re looking for leaders to step forward and take action. You need somebody who can make a decision to make it move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.