A Decatur committee has started pushing for participation in next year's census because getting all residents counted, including immigrants, is crucial to requests for federal aid.
City Planner Karen Smith said the appointed "Decatur Counts" committee is particularly concerned about the often “undercounted” populations like Hispanics, the elderly and even babies.
“A lot of times a family does not even add a new baby to their count,” Smith said.
The national census, taken every 10 years, impacts federal highway, school and public health funding and determines representation in all levels of government.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week that Decatur will receive $5,500 to host community events promoting census awareness. Decatur’s funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is part of $1 million to encourage participation in the 2020 Census.
Smith said the committee's initial project involved raising awareness of the census by decorating a tree in the “Enchanted Forest of Decatur” fundraiser at Founders Park on Bank Street.
The 2020 U.S. census will be the first in which residents can respond online. The public will be sent paper census forms but can choose to respond online in March. Census Day is April 1.
Smith said online access is a concern because many low income and elderly residents do not have internet service.
“We plan to set up sites where we can log them on to a website so they can participate in the census, but then we can’t help them (further),” Smith said.
Jesus Chavez, a Hispanic resident of Decatur, said internet access won’t be an issue with his Hispanic friends and family because “everyone has a cellphone.”
Chavez said the problem is they don’t trust the government because he estimated 70% are undocumented or have a connection to someone who is an undocumented immigrant.
“They’re scared,” Chavez said.
Chavez said the city “needs someone they trust who speaks Spanish” to talk to the Hispanics about how the census is aimed at collecting data and not about tracking down those who are in the country illegally.
Smith said there are plans to use Spanish speakers to reach Hispanic residents.
They, and other residents, will also be able to call in anonymously or complete a form brought to their homes by census-takers after the online census is complete, Smith said.
The impact of the census is far-reaching. Smith said survey data impacts state funding for roads, school funding at multiple levels, physical health and mental health funding.
City Clerk Stacy Gilley said the city uses the census to create district lines for municipal elections. However, the census won’t be complete in time to change the district lines before next August’s municipal elections.
The census will eventually determine how district lines are drawn within Alabama for state and national office holders. It also determines how U.S. House seats and electoral votes are divided among the states.
Allen Stover, Community Development supervisor, said he depends on the census to decide which areas of the city qualify for federal Community Development Block Grants that fund projects like homes, parks, senior centers and more in the middle- to low-income areas.
“The census is the most important part of our process in determining infrastructure projects for targeted areas,” Stover said.
