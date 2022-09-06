Short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Vrbo are common in Decatur although largely illegal, and a new committee will study effective ways to regulate the practice.
The Planning Commission recently named a nine-member steering committee to study options for short-term rental regulations.
The committee includes two Planning Commission members, chairman Kent Lawrence and Myrna Burroughs. Directors of three organizations that promote the city along with four people the City Council members nominated complete the group, said City Planner Lee Terry.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the committee is taking on a complicated issue.
“Some folks want them and they’re very vocal about it,” McMasters said. “But, on the flip side, there are people who don’t want them at all. The challenge will be figuring out an ordinance where we have a happy medium.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said regardless of existing ordinances, the fact is there are short-term rentals in Decatur. The issue pits the right of homeowners to use their property as they wish versus the rights of neighbors who often oppose the rentals, he said.
“This is not to decide whether or not we’re going to have them,” Ladner said. “The committee’s role is to give us some guidelines on what type of regulations should be in place.”
Short-term rentals of private homes are rising in popularity but creating controversy throughout the nation as cities struggle with how to regulate the rentals so as to protect neighboring homeowners.
Companies like Airbnb and Vrbo allow private homeowners to rent homes or portions of homes using an app or website much as a hotel does.
In July 2016, Decatur all but banned short-term rentals of residential homes. The city ordinance considers short-term rentals to be 30 days or less, and they’re allowed only in B-2, general zoning districts, and B-5, central business districts.
They’re allowed in R-4, multifamily residential (apartments), districts if the homeowner gets a variance from the city Board of Zoning Adjustments or Building Department.
“We haven’t had anyone go to BOZA,” Lawrence said.
They are not allowed in any other residential zones, and there are few homes in the city’s business zoning districts.
Mayor Tab Bowling said people are renting out their homes in Decatur for short stays even though it’s not allowed in the city. On Friday, the Airbnb site listed 39 homes available for short-term rent while Vrbo showed 25.
“It’s definitely something we need to address for our city because it’s being done. It’s almost like bootlegging before the city was wet,” Bowling said in comparing the short-term rental practice to selling alcohol in Decatur prior to 1984.
Danielle Gibson, president and chief executive officer of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, said Alabama Tourism and the Alabama Mountain Lakes Association are focusing on the short-term rental issue because of the impact on tourism and hotels.
Airbnb and Vrbo are the most well-known companies in an industry that now has over 500 companies that offer the service of promoting the short-term rental of a privately owned home or room, Gibson said.
She said short-term rentals are an opportunity for Decatur in tourism.
“The short-term rental industry is growing as people travel differently,” Gibson said. “A lot of people like to stay in short-term rentals and travel to have a cool experience.”
However, Gibson said people with short-term rentals now aren’t buying a city business license or paying the $2 per night lodging tax that hotels are required to pay in Decatur.
“I don’t have a problem with it as long as it’s on the same level playing field as hotels,” Gibson said.
John Andrzejewski, retired chief financial officer for the city, is serving on the committee. He said he owned short-term and long-term rentals in North Hampton County, Virginia, before moving to Decatur in 2016. North Hampton County is in a tourism-heavy area that features Cape Charles and Virginia Beach.
Andrzejewski said the issue there will also be faced by Decatur: how to identify the short-term rentals.
“There were a lot of Airbnb’s that had not declared themselves” so the surrounding counties banded together to make a concerted effort to make them pay business licenses and lodging taxes and to regulate them, Andrzejewski said.
Andrzejewski pointed out that Airbnb’s website doesn’t give an address or an owner’s name for a property until it’s booked.
“Are they willing to play ball?” Andrzejewski said. “If not, that makes it much more complicated.”
Gibson said the two state tourism groups hired Granicus to identify the short-term rentals throughout the state and this could help Decatur.
If they can’t be easily identified, Andrzejewski said tracking down the owners becomes more labor intensive and could even require additional city personnel for enforcement. For example, he pointed out that the city’s Revenue Department spends a lot of time tracking down people who don’t pay business licenses or their sales taxes.
Chief Code Enforcement Officer David Lee also spends a lot of time tracking down owners — many of whom live out of state or own the home through a limited liability corporation — of dilapidated homes in the city.
The Planning Commission’s main issue is zoning, so the committee will be looking at where short-term rentals will be allowed.
“My concern with short-term rentals is we just open things up and it exacerbates the problem,” McMasters said.
For example, McMasters said a lot of people in the historic district want to allow the short-term rentals and others don’t want them at all.
Lawrence and Terry said the committee may have an initial meeting in the next week or two, but then it may be a while before they reconvene because the city is focused on the proposed new zoning district ordinance.
