A selection committee will recommend to the Decatur City Council that it not proceed with the current candidate pool for city director of development, Mayor Tab Bowling said Friday.
Bowling and City Council President Paige Bibbee said the committee did not find the right person during interviews of the semifinalists Thursday to become the heir apparent for Director of Development Wally Terry when he retires next spring.
The committee, which consisted of Bowling, Bibbee, Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski and Terry, interviewed five semifinalists chosen out of 16 applicants.
Councilman Billy Jackson said Friday he attended the interviews to observe "because they're out of protocol and I wanted to see what they do." He said he also wanted a council quorum to be in attendance so the media would have to be invited.
Jackson said Councilman Chuck Ard agreed not to participate in the interviews so there wouldn't be a council quorum. Jackson said he only asked a couple of questions and he did not participate when the committee made the decision not to move forward with these candidates.
Terry, a former banker, leads the Building, Planning, Community Development and Engineering departments. He works closely with other community leaders on economic development.
Bibbee said the city may need to broaden the scope of the search for a new director of development “in the same way that we did when we hired John (Andrzejewski).”
The city paid consultant David Evertsen, of Municipal Solutions in Goodyear, Arizona, $22,000, plus travel and expenses, to conduct a national search for a CFO in 2017.
“I’m not looking for another person exactly like Wally,” Bibbee said. “But I am looking for someone with experience in running a city, and I’m not sure the initial search was what it needed to be.”
Bowling said he’s not sure he wants to do another search for the position as it is currently structured.
“We need to have some more discussion,” Bowling said. “What we realized is overseeing Planning, Building, Community Development and Engineering (departments) is too much for one person. We’ve really been asking too much for Wally with the amount of action we’re having.
“We need to review this and get it right so we can put people in position to succeed. We have to get this right.”
Jackson said Bowling is finally coming around to his argument that the city needs a certified planner and possibly directors over the other four departments. Jackson is particularly adamant the city needs a certified planner, which the city has not had since Michelle Jordan left in 2010 for a job with the city of Huntsville.
"We could put a person over Community Development and Building (departments), but we need a certified planner and a city engineer," Jackson said.
The advertised salary range for the city director of development-to-be is $77,053 to $117,246, with a guaranteed promotion when Terry retires. The new director would then move up another step, which has an $85,053 to $129,418 salary range and makes pay equal to the other city directors.
The same selection committee also interviewed the semifinalists for landfill director. Bowling and Bibbee said they chose candidates to interview with the City Council on Sept. 9.
However, the finalists’ names were not available because Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin could not be reached for comment.
