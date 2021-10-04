Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. and Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. formally merged Friday and the combined entity now serves five north Alabama counties.
With the merger, the group will provide a broader range of services in assisting families and individuals in Marion and Winston counties. The merger allows the group to expand the use of federal, state, and local resources to address the needs in Marion and Winston counties, according to CAPNA.
The nonprofit provides energy assistance, food assistance and referral services at its offices in Double Springs, Haleyville, and Hamilton. CAPNA will continue to provide these services using contactless processes through these same locations.
CAPNA will continue to serve Cullman, Lawrence, and Morgan counties with funding from the Community Services Block Grant program.
