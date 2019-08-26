A community forum focused on historic preservation and using historic resources for economic development will feature speaker Donovan Rypkema on Tuesday. Rypkema is a partner is the Washington D.C.-based firm PlaceEconomics.
Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., the event is free and open to the public.
The City of Decatur partnered with the Alabama Historical Commission, Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce to hold the forum.
