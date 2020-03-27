Businesses, community organizations and individuals are helping to feed Decatur school children three days next week in the “Community Trunk Feed – Spring Break 2020” program, according to Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
On Wednesday, Andy Villarreal with Burningtree Country Club will provide chicken fingers as the main entrée for each site. On Thursday, Patrick Hillis with Sysco Foods and Will Woller and friends will provide hot dogs as the main entrée. On Friday, Beltline Church of Christ and LifePoint Church will provid an additional bag of non-perishable food to be distributed alongside the meal for weekend consumption.
First Presbyterian, St. Johns Presbyterian, Kiwanis Club of Decatur and Shiloh Baptist have or plan to contribute to this program, Satterfield said.
Epic Church will be the host for each site for daily drops off and pick up for extra meals.
“If any other individuals, churches or organizations would like to help with these meals, please reach out to one of the churches listed directly and see if they need assistance,” Satterfield said.
He said the seven school sites where the children and parents have collected food the past two weeks will be the distribution centers.
The sites with community organization are:
• Austinville Elementary/Decatur Baptist Church;
• Banks Caddell Elementary/First Baptist Church of Decatur;
• Ben Davis Elementary/Epic Church;
• Frances Nungester Elementary/First Bible Church of Decatur;
• Oak Park Elementary/First Methodist Church of Decatur;
• West Decatur Elementary/Central Park Baptist Church of Decatur;
• Woodmeade Elementary/Westmeade Baptist Church of Decatur.
