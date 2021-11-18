A Decatur property with high visibility from the Sixth Avenue entrance into the city may soon go from dilapidated to renovated and become home to AMP LLC, an electrical company that would create 28 new jobs in three years.
AMP wants to expand its technical support operations in a building at 616 Church St. N.E., which would be renovated and enlarged by a related entity, Jeremiah 297 LLC.
Decatur Industrial Development Board attorney Barney Lovelace told the board Wednesday that AMP would invest $700,000 on equipment, and the new employees would be paid an annual salary of $66,500, not including benefits. Jeremiah 297 would invest $2.2 million on the building.
The IDB approved a combined $184,095 in tax abatements for the related projects even though one board member objected to AMP Chief Executive Officer Brian Rodgers using the separate Jeremiah 297 LLC for purchasing, renovating and expanding the Church Street building.
Board member Cedric Evans voted for $31,775 in abatements for AMP, but abstained for $152,320 in abatements for Jeremiah 297 that the board approved.
Evans said he likes the project “but I have a problem with subsidizing the purchase of real estate.”
Lovelace said the companies meet the state code's requirements for an abatement.
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said property purchases like this occur often as people use LLCs, or limited liability corporations, for protection against possible liability issues.
Nails said some people like to keep their properties and operations under separate umbrellas.
While Rodgers couldn’t guarantee AMP would be in the building in 10 years, Lovelace pointed out that he wouldn’t benefit from all of the property tax abatements if the company doesn’t stay that long.
“But we get a newly renovated building at that point,” Lovelace said.
Lovelace said he and Nails won’t bring a company to the IDB for an abatement “if it doesn’t comply with Alabama law. We have a large number of companies approach us with projects and we have to say, ‘You don’t qualify under law.'”
A company buying a property also has to have a new tenant, like AMP, beginning operation in the building to qualify for abatements.
Rodgers said the roughly 60-year-old building, which once housed plumbing supply distributor Noland Co., “is a rundown business that you see as soon as you drive into Decatur.” The building can be seen from the intersection of Church Street and U.S. 31 South/Sixth Avenue, near Hudson Memorial Bridge over the Tennessee River.
Lovelace said the Church Street building and a couple of gas stations “are the first thing you see and the last thing you see and it’s not a good sight.”
Rodgers is aware that the city is planning a roughly $8 million streetscape plan for Sixth Avenue from the bridge to Delano Park.
“We’re excited to improve that image,” Rodgers said. “We’re already seeing improvements by other businesses (along Sixth Avenue), and we hope we can influence others.”
Despite the building’s age and condition, Rodgers said the 12,000-square-foot space is the right size for his needs and he has room on the 1.7-acre property to meet future needs.
Rodgers said he had trouble finding a building of the size he wanted, calling the Church Street building “an odd, strange size” because most in the city are 40,000 square feet or larger or 5,000 square feet or smaller.
He started AMP in Huntsville and the company now operates out of a 700-square-foot building in the backyard of his Somerville home. AMP, which employs 13 people, has worked with the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center while building up its business. Most of the employees work from their vehicles, checking in only occasionally with the home office.
AMP is one of 120 companies in the world that’s certified to test mid- to high-voltage electrical power systems. There are only 6,000 certified technicians and four work in his company, Rodgers said.
“It really is a niche business,” Rodgers said. “We’ve really worked in almost all of the industries along the river. Decatur has been good to us.”
Rodgers said the industries often call his company “when something blows up.”
Rodgers said he’s still working on closing the purchase of the building but he hopes it will be soon.
If Rodgers moves forward with the project, Lovelace said, construction would begin Dec. 1 with a completion date scheduled for Dec. 31, 2023.
Rodgers said a big piece in moving forward with the project was receiving the IDB approval for abatements in property and sales taxes for both companies.
For AMP, the board approved abating $5,400 in property tax over 10 years and $26,375 in local and state sales and use taxes during the equipment purchase period.
The AMP project is estimated to create $6,680 in property tax over 10 years for state, Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County school systems. AMP’s sales and uses taxes during the investment period would generate $4,250 for the three local school systems and another $3,125 exclusively for Decatur schools.
The IDB approved abating $89,320 in property taxes over a 10-year period for Jeremiah and $63,000 in sales and use taxes during the renovation and expansion.
Jeremiah’s project would create $110,000 in property tax revenues over a 10-year period for state, Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County schools. During construction, Jeremiah would also create $9,000 in sales and use tax taxes for the three local school systems and $9,000 exclusively for Decatur schools.
