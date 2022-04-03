A compassionate devotion to their students is the common denominator for the Decatur City Schools' elementary and secondary teachers of the year named last week.
After teaching for over 20 years, Benjamin Davis Elementary teacher Shelley Hughes still feels joy as her second graders enter her classroom each morning. Excel teacher Nancy Turbyfill is so committed that her family brought a student into their home rather than allow him to be homeless.
Hughes has now received the system's teacher of the year award three times. Ironically, she did not always enjoy school as a young student.
“Up until fifth grade, I’ll be honest, I didn’t like school very much,” Hughes said. “My fifth grade teacher saw something in me … and believed in me. She would give me these side projects like making her bulletin boards and things like that just inspired me and I decided right then that I was going to be a teacher one day.”
Hughes said teaching was her calling. She warns others not to go into the profession if they do not feel called to do so.
“You never know what you’re going to walk into some days,” Hughes said. “But I go in (the classroom) and I just love these kids. I could be in a bad mood and when they start trickling in in the mornings, my whole mood just lightens.”
Decatur native Hughes began her career in 1988 teaching for Decatur City Schools after graduating from the University of Alabama and has taught in the Decatur area for 25 years, taking off several years when she had children. She and her husband Gray have three adult children.
“I took eight years off to raise my children and when my youngest was in kindergarten, I started a kindergarten program at (Decatur) First Baptist and did that for eight years,” Hughes said. “I came back to Decatur City Schools and have been back for 11 years.”
Principal Aundrea Hanson said Hughes’ innovative and engaging teaching method is what earned her the nomination this school year.
“When I think about (Hughes), I think about a teacher who is always trying to get it right,” Hanson said. “Whatever she does, it’s going to be right and she’s not going to stop until she gets it right. People ask if leaders are born or made and I think that (Hughes) is a natural born leader.”
Turbyfill said teaching was not her first career choice but has been her favorite.
“My bachelor’s degree is in English, so I didn’t think about teaching until I was like 35,” Turbyfill said. “I went to (the University of North Alabama) and got my master’s in education and I graduated from there in 2012.”
Turbyfill, also a Decatur native, originally worked as a journalist, reporting for the Athens News Courier for a year before working as a graphic art designer and a florist.
The 46-year-old worked as a part-time teacher and substitute teacher after obtaining her master’s degree and became a full-time teacher in February 2017. She teaches students who are English Language Learners — students from immigrant families who are not fluent in English.
“I care about them,” Turbyfill said. “A lot of my students have things going on outside of school that impact their (schoolwork). I have students who are 18 and 19, and once they leave school for the day they have to go to work. I try to let them know that we can work with that.”
When one of her students from Guatemala turned 18, his sponsor told him he had a choice between getting a job and finishing school. If he chose to do the latter, he would be left without a home.
Turbyfill and her husband Daniel and their two children decided the student deserved better than that.
“(Felipe) was homeless for about a year and then he came to be a part of my family,” Turbyfill said. “He’s 23 and he’s lived with us for four years now.”
Excel administrators say Turbyfill wants her students to feel like they belong and never gives up on them.
"She has developed a love for EL students, not only their education, but their personal lives," said Excel Principal Ressa Chittam. "She makes sure they have Christmas every year and she just does a very phenomenal job. Not only does she talk the talk, she walks the walk."
"Her job doesn't end here in the school building," said assistant principal and district EL collaborative specialist Mary Ann Hotaling. "She makes sure her students have everything they need to be professional, contributing members of our society."
