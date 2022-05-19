Material delays will likely prevent the Alabama 20 overpass from being completed by September as planned, but girders could be installed as early as next month and will result in brief lane closures at night.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said most of the roadwork for the $18 million overpass project has been completed and crews are finishing approach slabs that will provide a transition between roadway pavement and the bridge on each side of Alabama 20.
“We should start the actual big construction here pretty soon actually,” Prewitt said. “I don’t know the exact date.”
The 300-foot overpass will run north and south over Alabama 20 near Interstates 65 and 565.
Prewitt said he thinks bridge spans will be installed next month and said that phase of bridgework will take place at night “when traffic levels are a lot lower.”
“Regardless of how well you plan when your doing construction work on a very busy highway, you create delays or some congestion from time to time,” Prewitt said. “Will there be impacts on travel during those times? Yes, but hopefully not nearly as bad as if we had it down to one lane at (8 a.m.).”
Birmingham based AECOM Inc. is the engineering firm that is doing inspections on the overpass and said installing girders — support beams — on the overpass will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with periodic 20-minute closures during that span.
“It’s a 20-minute closure to set the girders and then they’re going to open (the lanes) and basically release the queue of traffic before the next 20-minute closure,” said Gregg Bissot, project engineer for AECOM. “However much time it takes to clear out the congestion late at night.”
Bissot said both westbound and eastbound lanes on Alabama 20 will be closed during the 20-minute closures. He said they have a 20-minute restriction on how long it takes them to set the girders.
“If it only takes them 10 minutes to set a girder, then they’ll release traffic underneath the overpass until the queue has gone through and traffic is back to normal, then they’ll close it again to set the next girder,” Bissot said.
Prewitt said the girders will be placed over a course of two or three nights. He did not have an exact date for when they will be installed but said he will post updates on social media to inform the public of the upcoming construction.
Prewitt said before the girders are installed, workers will construct a support beam between Alabama 20's westbound and eastbound lanes.
"There are two Jersey barriers out there now and we'll move them to the inside (of Alabama 20) before workers start building the support beam to protect them from traffic," Prewitt said.
Prewitt said he does not believe building the support beam will require any road closures but it will impact traffic because traffic will have to slow around the work area.
Construction on the overpass began in March 2021, and so far, access ramps to the interstate and roundabouts have been built, utilities have been relocated, and 90% of the drainage work has been completed. Prewitt said the only major construction event left to do is the bridgework.
Prewitt said the original completion date was around September but said now it could be later in the year because of a delay in getting sanitary sewer pipes for some of the utility relocations.
“That had to happen before something else started and when that delayed material came in, it just sort of pushed everything down the road a little ways,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt said the idea for the overpass was to create a safe pathway for motorists coming onto or off Alabama 20.
“There are crashes that cause fatalities because people are trying to come off Bibb Garrett Road and turn left and go toward the interstate … and miscalculate how fast cars are coming out,” Prewitt said. “This design and this project will significantly reduce those crashes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.