The inherent tension between protecting historic Old Decatur and the rights of individual property owners reached the City Council last week, and despite the impassioned plea of one councilman the property owner will have to satisfy preservationists.
Resident David Kennedy is on one side and the Decatur Historic Preservation Commission and the city are on another in a conflict over what he calls a retaining wall that he built in the front yard of his 411 Walnut St. N.E. home in the Old Decatur historic district.
Kennedy went before the commission three times for approval of a brick retaining wall that he has gone ahead and constructed. It's 15 inches tall in most places but about 50 inches high in two spots of his front yard.
The city ordinance limits the height of a newly built wall in the historic district to 12 inches, and the commission has denied his request three times since June.
The city issued two stop-orders but Caroline Swope, program coordinator of the city’s historic districts, said he ignored the orders.
He has since spent $6,200 complying with some of the Historic Preservation Commission’s demands, including tearing down four brick columns, but his wall still exceeds the height limitation.
Kennedy appealed the commission’s ruling to the City Council.
In a hearing on his appeal Monday, Councilman Hunter Pepper was vocal about individual homeowners’ freedom versus what he called government interference.
“He owns the house, works as a health care provider. He paid $6,200 to fix the wall, and the city takes you to court. I will sit right along with you in court,” Pepper told Kennedy.
“We need to mind our own business,” Pepper said of the city.
While Kennedy, who has lived in Old Decatur for 31 years and on Walnut Street for three years, said he understands the requirements of living in a historic district, city officials said many people don’t.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said most members of the public don’t understand historic requirements or the reasons for them.
“When people buy a house in a historic district there are regulations that come with living there,” Lawrence said. “A lot of the people don’t understand the reasons for the requirements and think they’re being forced to follow these rules.”
Decatur has five districts in the National Historic Register, which has a primary aim of preserving historic homes. Private owners in these districts can qualify for federal and state tax credits to help with restoration projects. Decatur has approximately 1,000 buildings and nearly 100 blocks of homes on the historical register, according to the city website.
Two of the city’s five National Historic Register districts are historic overlay districts, meaning they are subject to city zoning regulations specific to historic districts.
Old Decatur, where Kennedy lives, is one of the city’s two historic overlay districts. The other is New Decatur/Albany. Swope said these overlay districts are set by the city’s zoning district ordinance.
“The local historic district is just like any other zoning district in the city but what’s different is it tries to achieve enhanced property values,” Swope said.
Local overlay districts and the Decatur Historic Preservation Commission were formed in 1990.
“People in the district probably wanted to stop the damage to the charm and preserve the lifestyle and marketability of these historic homes,” Swope said. “These buildings show our history and create a proper level of respect for them.”
“The Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation” form the basis for Decatur’s Design Guidelines applicable to the overlay districts. The 10 standards were developed by the National Park Service and are generally accepted nationwide as standards for the rehabilitation of historic buildings.
Swope pointed out that Donovan Rypkema, a specialist in historic preservation who recently visited Decatur, wrote in a book that “economic return from the value of preservation has been shown time and time again.”
Exteriors regulated
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes both historic overlay districts, said he believes “it is important that we do our part to preserve our historic homes and buildings. Decatur is fortunate to have the number of historic structures that it does. Any time we risk one becoming non-contributing, we run the risk of losing parts of the historic district.”
Non-contributing buildings were either constructed after the end of the district’s period of significance or are earlier buildings that have lost integrity through alterations. Contributing buildings help make a district historic.
Swope said historic overlay zoning “gives the area stability” in the appearance of buildings and landscaping.
The city regulations stipulate the types of materials that can be used in many improvements of a structure in a historic overlay district, including exterior siding, masonry, porches and entrances, roofs and landscaping.
“If all of the area has the same front porch, that porch can’t be changed,” Swope said.
The Historic Preservation Commission and the district regulations are only focused on the building’s exterior while owners are free to do whatever they want inside the building, Swope said.
Pepper said he “believes a line shouldn’t be crossed,” and the city crossed this line by “being so petty and small” over the issue with Kennedy.
“The gentleman broke the rules, but it’s not like he built a 20-foot wall,” Pepper said.
Pepper said it may be time to review the historic district rules. He said the city’s enforcement action is an example of it doing things that run people off or keep them from wanting to move to the city.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he understands Pepper’s position.
“In general, I always lean toward supporting individual property rights,” Ladner said.
However, Ladner said, the Historic Preservation Commission, the local overlay district and its rules “were put into place to protect our historic homes, so I’m always going to support the Historic Commission. I don’t have to like it, but I do support protecting the historic districts.”
Seeking a solution
The council voted 4-1 Monday to table Kennedy's appeal, with Pepper casting the no vote, and asked him and the Historic Preservation Commission to try to work out a solution.
Before that vote, Pike and Councilman Billy Jackson agreed Kennedy blatantly disregarded the commission and the orders, which have the city’s legal backing. They questioned any enforcement action regarding the 15-inch-tall portion of Kennedy’s wall, however, because there are other similar walls in the neighborhood.
They said they thought Kennedy and the Historic Preservation Commission could reach an agreement, and this would likely include reducing the height of the approximately 50-inch tall portion of the wall that he wants for privacy and drainage retention.
Jackson said to Kennedy that while the 15-inch portion of the wall was in conformity with other houses in the district, the taller portion was not.
If Kennedy can't reach a settlement with the commission, City Attorney Herman Marks said the city will sue in Morgan County Circuit Court and request that he be ordered to tear down the wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.