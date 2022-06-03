The developer for McGhee Square, an 18-unit town home development off Bank Street, said concrete work should be finished as early as today, framing will begin soon after that and he expects the units to be complete next spring.
An urban market on the other side of Bank Street should be ready in about two months, said Yogi Dougher. Dougher and Decatur native Steve Armistead, partners in Stogie Holdings of Nashville, are developing both projects.
“We’re Bank Street people,” Dougher said Thursday.
He said his firm is working on two other downtown Decatur projects — one commercial and one residential — but he declined to give specifics until plans have firmed up.
McGhee Square is located just off Bank Street, between Vine and Walnut streets Northeast.
The project has presented challenges, Dougher said. Inflation has made it difficult to estimate his costs and therefore to set the sales price of the units, supply chain issues have been a struggle and weather has not cooperated.
“It seems it’s rained every three days for a couple of months and we need dry dirt," he said. "The contractor’s been rushing to get the footers and foundations poured and get some brick over there. I think by (today) we should have the concrete work done on all of the units.”
Working with local contractor Building Construction Associates and Gobble-Fite Lumber, Dougher said he ordered building supplies earlier than he normally would to hedge against inflation and supply chain problems.
“Gobble-Fite has been helpful along with Brandon (Price, president of Building Construction Associates) to make sure that we were able to get what we needed and lock down prices as best as we could,” Dougher said. “Our electrician heard there was a shortage of electrical boxes, so he scrambled to get us some. I had to cut checks long before I wanted to on some of this stuff, but at least we got them."
He said framing will begin in the next two weeks, and that his costs are sufficiently locked down that he is about to start converting reservations for the 18 units — many by investors — into contracts.
“I think we have the cost for our materials pretty well in hand now. There’s still some areas that could fluctuate some, but I’m feeling pretty good,” he said.
The smaller two-bedroom units along Vine Street are priced at $400,000. The larger three-bedroom units along Walnut Street are priced at $425,000.
“I’m not acting like everything’s going to go super smoothly, but whatever the surprises will be, we do not have them identified yet," he chuckled. "They’re out there somewhere, we just don’t know where. ... I think between June and August, that’s really going to look like a project going over there, as opposed to just dirt being moved around like it’s been for a while.”
He expects construction to be complete in March or April.
---
609 Market
Stogie Holdings also is developing 609 Bank St., formerly Decatur Engravers, across Bank Street from the town homes and directly across from the Morgan County Archives. That building will be home to 609 Market, an urban market run by chefs Michael Locascio and Matthew Blair, that will feature locally obtained meats, fresh vegetables and pastries along with a restaurant, pizza oven and bar.
Dougher said the renovations needed on the 5,000-square-foot building are relatively simple. The challenge on that project, he said, has been finding contractors to do them. He had hoped to complete renovations in time for a July 4 opening, but now he is looking at the end of July.
“Quite honestly, that delay is simply a victim of the increased activity in Decatur, Alabama. I need people to be able to do stuff and all of the sudden they’re covered up with work, so it takes a little while. But we do have them now. That work will start just about immediately,” he said.
Most of the work to be done is interior, but trenches need to be dug for water and drainage lines.
“They’ve got coolers and ice that fish is going to sit upon which will melt and needs to go somewhere,” he said. “(Locascio) is very excited about getting going.”
Kelly Thomas, executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said both of the Stogie Holdings projects will have a dramatic impact on downtown Decatur.
“We’re seeing such a need for more residential property in downtown Decatur. We’ve had that need for a long time, but it’s an even greater need now with the growth that north Alabama has been seeing as a whole,” Thomas said.
She said downtown residences are increasingly in demand for those who want the option of walking or biking to restaurants and shops.
One of the likely destinations for those new residents, she said, would be 609 Market.
“The fact that he’s serving lunch is going to be huge for Bank Street, because right now we don’t have a lunch option on that street,” she said. “Having a fresh market is so attractive, especially to young people and some of our higher-end new renters and residents that are coming into downtown, because they prefer fresh groceries.”
Developments such as those by Dougher and Armistead also tend to trigger other developments.
“When other developers see these new developments happening, that’s a signal to them that we have something driving our growth,” Thomas said. “I spoke to two different developers this morning that said they’re seeing the growth in downtown Decatur and they want to know what’s going on and to be a part of it.”
