Construction for the outdoor arts venue in the Johnston Street alley started Monday, and a nearby business owner and his employees say the project will be an asset for downtown when it's finished.
The project’s first steps include the concrete contractor laying the groundwork, landscaping and flowerbeds. Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority Director Kelly Thomas said the $282,500 project should be completed in 90 days, weather permitting.
“We’re thrilled to see the project break ground,” Thomas said. “We’re very excited to see how the arts brings community to the city of Decatur.”
The alley faces the Alabama Center for the Arts' residence hall, which is also under construction, and lies between Carriage House and the former Whisk’d restaurant to the west and Blackburn Maloney & Schuppert law firm and the RailYard to the east.
The plan includes installing a slide for children and a new staircase from Johnston Street down to the alley. The existing staircase would become a private entryway to Carriage House.
The space will feature a performance area big enough for a three-man band, small plays, acoustic music performances or poetry readings. The rest of the alley would have cobbled stone, decorative pavers and landscaping and irrigation out to the end of the Whisk’d building.
Tyler Jones, owner of the RailYard, a restaurant which patrons primarily access through the alley, believes this timing is a smart decision. In addition to the residence hall, construction is underway between Johnston Street Southeast and East Moulton Street on a hotel and city parking deck.
“We can sit through all of this construction at once right now,” Jones said. “We don’t have to revisit it for years to come.”
Jones looks forward to the alley’s beautification and believes the project will be good for business. He hopes that when it finishes, that the RailYard can offer its guests outdoor seating options.
“I hope it’s kind of a community gathering spot out here,” Jones said. “We’re really looking forward to having something besides what it was — which was an empty alleyway.”
Crews scraped and cleared the alleyway on Monday. Building Construction Associates, the construction company overseeing the project, will build around existing HVAC units and utilities and will hide these features behind landscaping.
Wyatt Smith, a Decatur native and host at the RailYard, thinks the city is moving in the right direction with updates to the alley.
“It’s nice to see development in the last couple years,” Smith said. “(The alley) will be less of an eyesore. I know it’s a historic alley, but coming in to work you see it and you’re like, ‘Hm, OK.’”
In the future, he hopes Decatur will develop more spaces like this where kids can hang out.
“Right now, we just hang out at the Walmart lot, or the Sonic or somewhere like that,” Smith said. “The skating castle was cool, but then of course it’s gone.”
Caleb Warren, a server at the RailYard, moved to Decatur from Colorado last year. He hopes the city will continue to invest in downtown and build walkable communities.
The City Council approved a $150,000 contribution for the project in February and has approved other construction projects for the city including a new ballfield complex.
“When I moved back in about 2010, (Decatur) was a ghost town,” Jones said. “Now, you’ve seen people invest. You’ve seen the onslaught of capital from inside the city coming to it. It’s been fantastic. It’s good to see.”
