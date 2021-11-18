Construction has begun on a new strip mall to be anchored by an athletic club on Glenn Street Southwest, one of several Decatur retail structures in various stages of construction.
A second athletic club is also being built, and construction has begun on one car wash with another in the planning stage.
Crunch Fitness, located behind Aldi grocery store on Beltline Road, is the Glenn Street project. The 35,850-square-foot strip mall will be one long, rectangular building with room for retail tenants, according to Tom Polk, development services manager for the Decatur Building Department.
Polk compared it to the building anchored by Publix across the street.
The Crunch Fitness portion of the structure will be built first and should be completed by May or June, according to construction site supervisor Kirk Arnold of Pierce and Allred Construction.
The remainder of the building will be built next, Arnold said, but it is not known what tenants will occupy the space.
Also under construction is a new location for Decatur Athletic Club, which is moving from its current location on Beltline Road Southwest to a site behind Home Depot on Fairground Road Southwest. It will be 36,000 square feet, 10,000 square feet bigger than the current location, said Jeremy Goforth, owner of Decatur Athletic Club.
“We’ve outgrown where we are now, so we had to build a bigger building to accommodate our members,” Goforth said.
The new building will have a walking track around the second story and all the equipment will be new, Goforth said. According to Goforth the new club will have a family atmosphere, similar to the YMCA.
Plumbing was being installed this week.
“We’re going to pour about another 17,000 square feet (of concrete) this Friday and we’re going to pour the rest Dec. 3. And then the building starts going up Dec. 6,” Goforth said.
Goforth will lease the land from property owner Frank Hernandez, owner of Hernandez Universal Construction. According to Hernandez, the building should be complete by the end of May. Goforth said this is a worst-case scenario and he expects the building will be finished before then.
Goforth estimates that the cost of everything, including the land, the building and new equipment, will be between $6 million and $8 million. He said his cost for the gym will will be between $1.5 million and $2 million.
Two new car washes are planned for Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Concrete is being poured this week at Watercress Car Wash, located behind Burger King. Tom Bender, the owner, could not be reached for comment.
Construction has not begun on Shine Time car wash at Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast, next to Walmart Neighborhood Market. It was previously the site of Ninth Street United Methodist, which has been demolished.
No site plan has been submitted for Shine Time, according to Lee Terry with the Decatur Planning Department. Polk said a building permit has not been issued as a site plan must be approved first.
Mike Reiney owns Shine Time in Moulton, Huntsville, Madison and the upcoming Decatur location.
“It’s going slower than we would like, but everyone’s busy. We’re OK. We’re still full steam ahead,” he said.
Reiney said he is not sure when construction will begin.
“Some of the time is just out of my control, just based on submissions and approvals, contractors, plans and things like that,” he said.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said activity on another piece of Fairground Road property next to Tractor Supply involves only a Decatur Utilities project. “That’s where their contractor is sort of stockpiling dirt that they dig out before they can move it to somewhere else.”
