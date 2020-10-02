Rain and other issues are holding up construction on planned Decatur subdivisions, and it could be spring or summer before the city gets the new homes, the developers said.
This puts a squeeze on a real estate market that’s already tight and hurting for inventory. The tight market comes at a time Decatur is trying to boost residential growth.
“They’re working as fast and furious as they can,” Crystal Brown, vice president of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said of developers and contractors.
It’s causing frustration for real estate agents and buyers, who are having more trouble finding the homes they want at prices they can afford.
“We were already behind, and now the inventory is worse than it was,” said Shawn Garth, of MarMac Real Estate.
Garth said buyers and agents often get frustrated due to their inability to find new and existing homes for sale. She said she had clients consider building a home but they were told it would be next spring before the contractor could start pouring the foundation.
The Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama reports home sales in the Decatur area were down 7% in August compared to a year ago. The number of homes on the market is down 41% while median sales prices are up 23%.
“Anything you put on the market sells quickly and at top price,” Garth said.
Brown, whose focus is economic and residential development, said a combination of factors converged to tighten the market, especially the number of new industries and new jobs along with low interest rates.
River Road Manor, a planned 55-home subdivision on 19.77 acres off Old River Road, and Legacy Cove, a planned 74-home subdivision on 43 acres of riverfront property off Point Mallard Drive Southeast, led the pack of six new subdivisions beginning the city’s approval process, but no homes are coming out of the ground as of yet.
Howard Morris and his family are building River Road Manor, the first to get approval last year. But they had to annex their property on the southeast end of Decatur into the city and then wait for completion of a 3,800-foot sewer main. As part of an incentive agreement, the city and Decatur Utilities agreed to build the almost $1 million sewer main as long as the Howard Morris family agrees to build at least 44 homes.
Howard Morris blamed the rain for his delays. The National Weather Service reports that, as of Thursday, the Huntsville area is 17.93 inches ahead of normal at 57.57 inches so far in 2020. The area received 4.04 inches of rain in September, just 0.32 of inch above normal, but the precipitation was spread out enough to keep things wet and muddy.
Brown said nothing can be done “when God decides to send the rain.”
“It’s really been slow,” Morris said. “The rain during the last five months really held us up.”
Morris said the sewer is installed for his subdivision. The other utilities are next, followed by the streets.
Right behind him are developer Jeff Parker and Greystone Properties and Land Services with their two-phase subdivision, Legacy Cove. This development seemed close to catching up with River Road Manor even though it entered the city planning process six months later.
Parker said he thought construction of his homes would begin by August or September, but Greystone wanted city sewer. He said he had to pay to have a sewer main placed under Point Mallard Drive. The project was completed in September.
“We’re finally working (directly) on the project,” Parker said. ”Now we can start on utilities.”
Morris said he could start construction in two months but winter is coming and that brings built-in delays.
Brothers Charles and David Morris, nephews of Harold Morris, are through the city process but behind the first two developers on their construction timeline. They plan a 67-home subdivision with 39 townhomes on 91.16 acres adjacent to their uncle’s development.
Three other subdivisions were recently approved or are going through the city approval process. They are 11 acres off McEntire Lane, a 20-lot subdivision on 30 acres off Central Avenue Southwest and 73 acres off 14th Avenue Southwest.
City Planner Matt Marquis said the 14th Avenue subdivision was divided into two sections by John Plunk, who is developing the subdivisions for Maund Family Limited Partnerships.
The first phase on the south end is planned for over 100 homes on 40.9 acres, but the developer wants it to be rezoned from residential-2 to residential-3 (garden and patio homes).
The north phase is 32.1 acres. The property is zoned for apartments, but neighboring residents objected and the developer agreed to R-3 zoning after meeting with Marquis and council members Billy Jackson and Paige Bibbee.
The City Council is scheduled to consider the rezoning of the two Maund properties on Oct. 19, Marquis said.
New apartments are also planned on Bank Street and Sandlin Road Southwest.
