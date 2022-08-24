Construction will begin by early next month on a public parking deck in downtown Decatur after the City Council approved a $9.53 million contract Tuesday that's about $3.5 million more than originally estimated for the project.
The agreement with Fite Building Co. is about $350,000 less than the the company's $9.88 million bid for the project. The city reduced the cost by making several changes in the project. The four-story, 9,174-square-foot parking deck will be built at East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast.
Tom Polk, development services manager of the city’s Building Department, said Tuesday he has reviewed and approved the construction plans. He said a Fite official has already inquired about obtaining a construction permit as soon as today.
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said construction on the deck should then begin within the next two weeks.
“As long as the pre-cast concrete is delivered on time, we’re good to finish by May,” Shaw said.
The council originally planned to pay for all of the deck with part of the proceeds from $20 million in bonds, but Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said how the city pays for it has changed slightly because some portions of the project are devoted to private uses.
The 230-lot deck was originally scheduled to cost $6 million, but four 1,200-square-foot retail spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations were added to the project. Shaw said the EV charging stations will be Tier 1 stations that charge in eight hours.
The deck is part of an incentive to attract the Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel that’s under construction next door. As part of the deal, 90 parking spaces will be reserved for the hotel.
Demeester said 23%, or about $2.192 million, of deck’s cost is from the private use portion that includes the hotel parking spots, retail spaces and EV charging stations. Decatur borrowed about $18 million through non-taxable bonds and $2 million through taxable bonds.
Most of the money for the private uses will come out of the taxable portion of the bonds, but the city will have to pay $249,812 out of its general fund’s unassigned fund balance, Demeester said.
“The cost is over the taxable borrow and we can’t spend any of the non-taxable borrow on anything that’s for private use,” Demeester said. “A small chunk of the project will have to come out of the unassigned fund balance.”
Demeester warned the City Council that any change orders on the project will also come from the unassigned fund balance.
The council voted 3-0 during a called meeting Tuesday to approve the deck construction contract. Councilmen Billy Jackson and Hunter Pepper were absent.
The council also approved a $240,000 increase on the contract with Schoel-Markland Architecture on the parking deck project. The contract rises to $381,378.
Demeester said architecture fees are 4% of the overall construction cost and have risen with the project's actual cost.
The city will have to pay $141,378 of the architecture fees increase from the unassigned balance because a portion of the project is planned for private use, Demeester said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he knew it was possible that some of the cost of the construction and architecture fees could come out of the unassigned fund balance.
“I’m pleased with the bid and where we are on the project,” Pike said.
While the project cost made a big jump from the original estimate, Pike said much of the increase is from the addition of the retail space and the EV charging stations to the deck.
“The scope of the project changed,” Pike said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters estimated the “lion’s share of the increase” came from $2 million to $2.5 million in additions.
“We also added a fourth level when we added the retail spaces,” McMasters said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the money for the project will be taken out of the reserves before fiscal 2022 ends Sept. 30 and placed in a separate account so the city can pay for the project as needed.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.