Artist rendering of parking deck

An artist’s rendering of the 240-space, four-story parking deck that will be located on Second Avenue and East Moulton Street. The deck is shown facing East Moulton, with four spots for commercial businesses also facing the street. [COURTESY ILLUSTRATION]

Construction will begin by early next month on a public parking deck in downtown Decatur after the City Council approved a $9.53 million contract Tuesday that's about $3.5 million more than originally estimated for the project.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.