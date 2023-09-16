With planning almost complete, demolition of old facilities and solicitation of bids for new ones will soon begin as the city moves forward on roughly $77.5 million in new ballparks, tennis and pickleball courts, an event center and a recreation center.
Park and Recreation Director Jason Lake spent much of the summer planning for these projects. Now the work really begins.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, the council liaison with Parks and Recreation, said Friday that Decatur is known for its recreation “but we had hit a lull” on building new recreation facilities.
Now the city is on its biggest building spree for parks and recreational facilities since the late 1960s and early 1970s, when it built two recreation centers and Point Mallard Park.
“I’m excited we’re going back to the basics and what Decatur is known for, and that’s recreation,” McMasters said. “We’ve got parks going in, tennis, pickleball, event space — we’ve got something for all of our citizens to enjoy.”
Lake said Friday that they’re already working on clearing out the old indoor ice rink to prepare it to be converted to a 25,000-square-foot event center which will cost $3 million. He said he hopes the lobby and administration offices will be ready by spring with the addition of a new air conditioning unit.
---
Tennis, pickleball
The council approved the demolition contract for the old ice rink pavilion and T.C. Almon rec center at the Sept. 5 meeting. Lake said they’re working with Decatur Utilities to prepare for the demolition of the pavilion, which could occur soon.
Workers are cleaning out T.C. Almon Recreation Center to prepare it for demolition. However, activities like pickleball and Conley Duncan’s workout classes are still taking place at the center.
Demolition of T.C. Almon won’t occur until after October because there are activities planned for that month.
At a combine cost of $4.2 million, the city then plans to build 12 indoor pickleball courts at the site of the old outdoor ice rink at Point Mallard and put four indoor tennis courts at the T.C. Almon location as part of the Jimmy Johns Tennis Center.
Both projects will feature ClearSpan structures that are composed of special fabric over a metal frame and have rollup walls, heat in the winter and fans year-round. The metal frame will have a 50-year warranty and the white fabric comes with a 25-year warranty.
Lake said the contractor will lay down the cement pads first and then add the ClearSpan structure. The hard courts will then be painted.
He said each structure will have four family-style restrooms big enough for players to change clothes. The tennis center will then have a restroom facility on each side of its grounds.
Lake said the council also recently approved adding shade screens at the tennis center.
---
Ballfield complex
Across town, Lake is working on the new $17 million ballfield complex on Modaus Road Southwest. He said they will be awarding bids in the coming weeks for the grading of the park.
“This is exciting because it’s really the groundbreaking for the project,” Lake said. “When I go over there, I can just see it. It’s going to be nice.”
Lake said there will a parking area on the right at the park’s entrance followed by two multi-use fields with artificial turf. The fields will create more flexibility to go along with Jack Allen Sports Complex next door.
“They’ll look like a soccer field with softball diamonds on both ends (of each field),” Lake said. “We can fence it and turn it into two softball or baseball fields. We can also take the fencing down and do soccer, 7-on-7 (football) or lacrosse.”
The complex will have four softball fields “just like we have at Wilson Morgan.”
Lake noted that a priority is to give the local Dixie girls softball league a place to call home, and now they will have one.
“This is going to be a great place for that girls league,” Lake said. “They haven’t had their own home since we had to close the Aquadome fields. And, even then, we were already in discussions about how we improve those fields.”
---
Rec center
If that weren’t enough, the biggest project will be a new $53 million recreation center at the heart of Wilson Morgan Park.
Lake said he expects to award the construction bids around November and construction could begin before the end of the year. He said weather and supply-chain issues potentially could delay construction.
He said he expects the facility will feature a lot of glass, but he wants to keep the same look that’s in the city's other recreation facilities.
“We want to use some of the same stone,” Lake said. “We want to use similar signs to the ones we have as you come into the park. Those look good and they last a long time."
He said he “loves the wood roof at Ingalls” because it sets that building apart so it may be possible to use the same look at the new rec center.
“We want to be uniform but make sure it looks good and functions well,” Lake said.
Lake said Wilson Morgan is one of the city’s largest parks, but "any time you add a 100,000-square-foot center, it’s going to take up a large footprint. The important thing is we don’t have a building that takes up a large footprint and then the area around it isn’t used. The park is just not big enough.”
Lake said they are planning to relocate Adventure Park closer to the recreation center. This includes using the stones from Adventure Park with all of the volunteers’ names.
“Currently Adventure Park is kind of off by itself,” Lake said. “We want to get the new playground up close to the building so there’s more traffic around it, it’s more open.”
The recreation center will have multiple nice views of the rest of the park and will incorporate several green spaces, Lake said.
“Younger people want green spaces so we’re trying to create several courtyard areas,” Lake said. “If you’re sitting at the rec center, you’re still near the ballparks and you have the views. We're making sure ... things are placed and laid out so you can see the ballfields, the playground, the dog park and the lake. We want to have great views of everything Wilson Morgan offers."
Lake said the center will have four multi-use basketball/volleyball courts covering 25,000 square feet.
The 10-lane, 25-meter pool will be the same size as the Aquadome, the center the city plans to demolish. The pool won’t have a diving board “because they really aren’t being used like they used to be. In fact, we had one party and they asked if we could remove the diving board,” Lake said.
The city has one of the largest therapeutic programs in the area, so the new center will also have a therapeutic pool that will allow the separation of the seniors in therapeutics, who want a warmer pool, from lap swimmers who want a cooler pool.
He said the center will have several party areas, including one next to the pool.
“In the past, we’ve had pool parties and we just had to do them to the side,” Lake said. “We will have a back courtyard area that will be rentable and overlooking the lake."
The center will have other rooms to fill with as much programming as possible, "like multi-use rooms that can be rented,” Lake said.
He said there will be an indoor track area, which goes with Wilson Morgan’s exercise tradition.
“One of the things people think about at Wilson Morgan is the track,” Lake said. “They love the track area. The rec center will have a track where they can go inside on bad weather days. We want the track to be where they can see the activities in the center and see what’s going on outside.”
Lake said they’ve also discussed adding things like golf simulators, rock walls and Frisbee golf, racquet ball and pickleball.
“We should offer introductory things to see if a child or an adult are interested,” Lake said. “We want to do things that fit our community. They won’t have a weight room because it’s offered by other people who serve our city well.”
Lake said Duncan, the Master Gardeners and other people and groups will move their programs from T.C. Almon to the new rec center.
Four basketball courts and a pool will take up a big chunk of the space, and he expects the rest of will be designed around what works best for the community.
Lake said he wants to install closed circuit television in the park so people can sit down and eat at the rec center and watch a game or games in the park.
“We want people who have kids playing in more than one location to be able to see them all play,” Lake said.
He said the circuit feed could be streamed online “so, for instance, if a dad who has to work late might could watch his kid play during a break. We’re going to work with our IT guys to see if those things are a possibility.”
