Smells that once emanated from the city's wastewater treatment plant would have prevented development of prime riverfront real estate next door in the past, but neighboring residents say the upgraded plant is no longer an obstacle to a proposed project that would include condominiums, restaurants and more.
City officials are in discussions with developer Patrick Lawler, the man behind Guntersville’s City Harbor development, on a proposed 75,000- to 95,000-square-foot development on the Tennessee River just west of Ingalls Harbor.
If a final agreement can be reached, this mixed-use development would be on about 7 acres between Ingalls Harbor and DU’s wastewater treatment plant, off Wilson Street Northwest. The city would contribute 5 acres with Decatur Utilities adding 2 acres to the project, Mayor Tab Bowling said.
The proposed development would feature “40 condominium units with boat slips, a multitude of restaurants, retail and nightlife,” Lawler said last month, and tenants would include Big Mike’s Steakhouse, Levi’s on the Lake and Wake Eatery.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said last week the two sides are working out a few minor details on the agreement. He said he expects to have a proposed agreement for council to review at Monday's work session. The council gave public notice Friday that it will consider the proposal at its April 17 meeting.
Lawler said Wednesday that he did his research on the site and its location near the wastewater treatment plant, including talking to neighboring residents and business owners along the river.
"I don't go slinging these kind of dollars around without doing my due diligence," Lawler said.
Lawler said he knows the contractor who built and owned Home2 Suites at Ingalls "and he said he's never had a complaint in 10 years" before recently selling the hotel.
Riverfront residents Trudy Grisham and Dr. Charles Elliott agreed that odors from the wastewater treatment plant are no longer an issue.
Grisham, who lives in the town homes west of Rhodes Ferry Park, said she’s excited about the project, especially after seeing the City Harbor development in Guntersville.
“I am not at all concerned about the location because Decatur Utilities does a great job with their plant,” Grisham said. “I think the location is fabulous."
Elliott, who lives in a riverfront condominium, said he doesn’t notice any odor from the sewage plant. He said the worst odor he smells usually comes from the cat food plant east of Hudson Memorial Bridge.
Retired Judge David Breland and his wife, Drama, lived in Brickyard Landing condominiums adjacent to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion until recently. He said he “rarely” smelled any odor from the wastewater plant after DU made improvements several years ago.
“Their work helped, but another thing is the prevailing winds typically blow away from the river,” Breland said. “It was bad for a long time, and that abatement work made a big difference.”
Breland said the most noticeable odor from the plant usually came on hot summer days.
“You have to have a certain amount of heat, no real wind — a really hot, muggy day, and even at that point it wasn’t really offensive,” Breland said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who is in his seventh term as a councilman, said the odor from the wastewater treatment plant used to be horrible. This area of Northwest Decatur is in his District 1.
“It used to be really bad,” Jackson said. “People had to suffer through that for many, many years, but there were some improvements made over the past few years that have made it better.”
---
DU improvements
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said the utility has taken numerous steps to reduce the odor from the treatment plant and is working on a new project that is expected to reduce odors even more.
“However, it is impossible to completely remove odor from a wastewater treatment plant,” Holmes said.
Holmes said improvements that DU has made in recent years at the plant to reduce the odor include:
• Placing covers over the primary clarifiers as well as the influent Parshall flume. A Parshall flume is a hydraulic structure used to measure wastewater flow.
• Beginning the use of enzymes earlier in the treatment process, at the headworks, to break down grease more rapidly.
• Starting routine cleaning of the headworks wet well.
• Adding a wash/compacting press. These units clean and compress solids before they are sent for disposal.
• Doing routine preventive maintenance to plant processing equipment to ensure all plant equipment is operating properly.
• Adding air diffusers to help reduce the smell of process water after primary clarification.
• Improving biosolids equipment and management to produce a much drier product with less odor.
Holmes said DU recently retained Garver Engineering to design several other plant upgrades that are expected to reduce odors.
The planned upgrades include increased capacity at the front of the plant with the $36 million replacement of the headworks and influent pump station, which will reduce odor by allowing better screening of solid waste and by having redundant wet wells. Wet wells hold raw sewage before the treatment process begins, and having two means DU can clean one while the treatment plant operates.
The upgrade will also incorporate a new biological odor control system that will replace old chemical scrubbers, “which should greatly reduce odor generated in this part of the plant,” Holmes said.
Bowling said Lawler was aware of the improvements Decatur Utilities is making to the wastewater plant when he chose the location for the development.
“Patrick met with DU and heard about the things they’re doing to eliminate the smell,” Bowling said.
Breland said DU’s continued efforts to abate the smell would have a major impact on riverfront property values.
“If they get that smell abated, what a great piece of land,” Breland said of the property targeted for the Lawler development. "... You’re looking across more than a mile of water and, on the far (north) side, you’re looking at trees and the (Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area) preserve. That’s a fantastic view.”
Lawler last month described the Decatur project as a “high-end development that will be bigger” than Guntersville’s City Harbor project. Retailers at City Harbor include Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Cafe, The Brewers Cooperative, The Cigar Room, La Esquina Cocina, Big Mike’s Steakhouse, Levi’s on the Lake and Wake Eatery.
