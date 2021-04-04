New Decatur Housing Authority Executive Director Taura Denmon will start May 1 at a $105,000 annual salary following completion of her contract last week.
The Housing Authority Board unanimously approved the two-year contract on Thursday during its monthly meeting.
Attorney Karen A. Lynn, of Lanier Ford Attorneys at Law, told the board that the final contract was “ironed out” with Denmon on Thursday before the board meeting.
“We produced what we think is a very fair contract. Taura informed us this afternoon that is acceptable to her,” Lynn told the board.
Lynn said the contract includes the standard employee benefits and a one-time moving allowance of $11,000, which will help Denmon in her move from Alexandria, Louisiana. It also includes a laptop for Housing Authority business, a cellphone and payment of fees for professional development.
Board chairman Albert Ridgeway said he likes that the contract includes providing a vehicle for Denmon.
Lynn said Denmon made “several small changes to the contract” but she wouldn’t say exactly what they were.
“It was wording that made changes for clarity,” Lynn said. “The contract is very reasonable.”
Denmon has been serving as finance director for the Housing Authority of the city of Alexandria.
The contract approval ends a six-month search to replace Chief Financial Officer Andy Hollaway and Director of Housing Jeff Snead. The two were co-executive directors until retiring earlier this year.
The board chose to hire one executive director after Hollaway and Snead announced their retirement plans in September
The board held in-person interviews Feb. 4 with two finalists for the job, Denmon and Julius Howard, director of property management for the Bessemer Housing Authority.
Denmon has been with the Alexandria Housing Authority since April 2007. From 2001-2007, she worked in billing and accounting for The Montgomery Advertiser and Alexandria Daily Town Talk newspapers.
She graduated from Jackson State University with an accounting degree. She told the DHA board during her interviews she has experience in procurement, accounting, Section 8 housing and low-income tax credits.
Denmon faces some major challenges as she takes over Decatur's federally funded authority that provides housing and vouchers for low-income residents. It received a score of 72 in a 2019 evaluation, its most recent by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The authority was designated as having “substandard management.” The substandard rating means the authority must prepare and adopt a recovery plan. The authority is working with a HUD-assigned consultant on this plan.
On Thursday, the Housing Authority board approved a five-year capital plan. The Authority has $1.37 million in capital funds for fiscal 2021.
The plan starts with renovations of Westgate Gardens’ community room. Bid openings for the project are scheduled for April 28, Finance Director Donna Gibson said.
Gibson said an architect is working on a separate plan to renovate Westgate Gardens’ apartments. No cost estimates for the two projects were available.
Westgate was a part of a compliance review letter issued in March 2020 by HUD that charged the Decatur authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act. The agency was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
An on-site review found that the authority staff “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices” that denied housing to elderly Black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement released last summer, the authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
Gibson told the board Thursday that the authority didn’t receive any requests for transfers from Westgate to one of the two towers.
