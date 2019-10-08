New Morgan County Regional Landfill/Recycling Director Wanda Tyler’s contract will pay her an annual salary of $87,179.
The Decatur City Council approved her contract Monday night with a 4-1 vote.
Councilman Billy Jackson cast the only vote against her hiring because he said he opposed the hiring process that led to Tyler’s selection.
The contract calls for Tyler to start in her new job Oct. 21. City Council policy requires her to move to Decatur within two months of her start date.
She will serve under current Landfill Director Rickey Terry until he retires next fall.
Tyler, 49, has been serving as deputy director of the Department of Public Works for Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.