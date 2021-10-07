A contract awarded this week to complete the widening of Shady Grove Lane Southwest will benefit residents and help with traffic flow to Austin High, officials said.
A unanimous Decatur City Council on Monday approved the contract for the widening project's second phase. Rogers Group entered the low bid of $886,395 to earn the project. The bid is $150,000 less than the city originally budgeted for the project.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the Shady Grove Lane widening began in 2018. The first phase ended just after the new school's August 2018 opening.
The plan for Phase 2 is to complete the widening of Shady Grove to three lanes from the Princeton Place entrance at Hawthorne Drive to Old Moulton Road, Prewitt said.
“With the new school, the idea is to make it three lanes to help those turning into the subdivisions,” Prewitt said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the project “fulfills a promise when the school was built to the residents of Deerfoot and Princeton Place subdivisions. Adding to the width of the road should help with traffic flow.”
Austin High Principal Demond Garth said he appreciates the city's efforts to improve the safety around the school. He said traffic isn't as hectic on Shady Grove Lane as it is on Modaus Road, but it is busy as both students and staff use Shady Grove to enter and leave the school before and after classes. The school has 1,029 students.
Prewitt said the project will also extend a concrete flume to aid with flooding prevention in the area. The city also plans to complete the bicycle-walking path to Old Moulton Road.
“The bicycle-walking trail is a continuation of what we’re trying to do with other road projects,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt said he expects construction will begin in November and take about six months, not including weather delays.
