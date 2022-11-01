The city's paving contractor has completed almost half of the $1.2 million in fiscal 2023 paving projects just one month into Decatur's fiscal year, and city officials hope to add another $1.8 million in projects in a few months.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Rogers Group paved Country Club Road, Nottingham Drive Southwest, Circle Drive Southeast, Stevens Court, Betty Street Southwest, Corrine Avenue Southwest, Eighth Avenue Southwest and Danville Road Southwest, from San Souci Cave Road to near the city limits.
However, whether the contractor completes the first $1.2 million in paving projects depends on Decatur Utilities completing sewer main replacements in some streets, Prewitt said.
DU is in the second year of a $165 million, 10-year plan to address the city’s problems with sewer overflows.
“DU still has a lot of work to do (before) we can move forward with paving the roads that are in this year’s plan,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt said the utility is close to finishing its sewer main work at Brookmeade Road Southeast. Rogers Group will then pave Brookmeade from Country Club to Meadowbrook roads.
He said Rogers is now waiting on DU so it can begin paving at Stratford Road Southeast, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh avenues in Southwest Decatur, Spraggins Street Southwest, Carolyn Street Southwest, Edgewood Drive Southwest, Ewell Street Southwest, Burch Street Southwest and 10th Avenue Northeast.
The city and Decatur Utilities recently approved a memorandum of understanding in which the city will manage all paving contracts on street cuts made for DU projects, including the sewer main replacement projects. DU will then reimburse the city and pay an administrative fee on each project.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said the council is hoping to do a repeat of fiscal 2022 by adding another $1.8 million in paving to increase the city’s resurfacing budget to $3 million.
“This would be the third year in our three years on the council that we’ve increased the paving budget,” Ladner said.
The council only approved $1.2 million for paving in fiscal 2023 because it wants to see what the economy does, he said.
“We’re planning for $3 million (in paving) unless something drastic changes,” Ladner said. “We try to fit all we can into our budget but we can’t do everything. I prefer a conservative approach and then doing additional paving at midyear (after a budget review) if the money is available.”
Prewitt also updated other street projects:
• The $886,395 widening of Shady Grove Lane Southwest is almost complete.
• Work has begun on the Red Bank Road-U.S. 31 South intersection and the realignment of the Beltline Road Southwest intersections with Central Parkway and Sandlin Road.
• Engineering on the Alabama 67-Upper River Road intersection is about 60% complete while engineering on the Upper River Road intersection with Old River Road is about 30% complete.
• The contractor “is making progress” on the Alabama 20 overpass in Limestone County. With the bridge supports installed, Prewitt said they’re working on the decking and some paving.
• The resurfacing of Church Street Northeast from Somerville Road to Riverview Avenue has been delayed and its cost will increase. Prewitt said the resurfaced road will be 18 inches deep to accommodate the heavy trucks at Bunge and other industries, and the depth means a DU pipe will need to be replaced. The cost to the city will increase from $259,378 to $465,866, and Prewitt said supply chain issues in obtaining the pipe could cause up to a 26-week delay. The City Council approved the additional expense at its Oct. 18 called meeting. The city is paying a 20% match on the $2.33 million project.
