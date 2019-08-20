Decatur has a new ambulance ordinance after years of controversy, and its most vocal opponent said he believes it will run the city’s only ambulance service out of business.
The City Council voted 4-1 Monday morning to pass the ordinance that features financial penalties for failure to meet response time requirements and a requirement that any ambulance service with a city certificate have a $2 million bond.
The council also approved an ordinance Monday that shifts the hours that alcohol sales can begin on Sundays from noon to 10 a.m. That ordinance also passed with a 4-1 vote.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander, who wrote the ambulance ordinance with a committee, said he has been working on it off and on since he joined the city in 1997.
“This has been a long, difficult road,” Alexander said. “I’m glad we’re at the point to repair the problem.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she thinks the new ordinance is fair.
Alexander, who spoke for over 35 minutes, said only this council has been willing to adopt a new ordinance that gives the city the power to enforce response time requirements, which are rarely met.
First Response usually falls short of the quarterly requirement to answer 90% of the in-city emergency calls in eight minutes or less.
Under the old ordinance, the Emergency Medical Service Committee would fuss at First Response Ambulance Service, but it was powerless to make First Response meet the requirements. It was also unwilling to take the only enforcement step available, which was to recommend cancellation of the company’s certificate to operate in the city.
First Response has had a monopoly on Decatur’s ambulance service since 2014. Its officials and Councilman Charles Kirby have fought hard to block the stricter ordinance adopted Monday.
Alexander accused the opposition of lying, misrepresentation, threats and bullying because, he said, the company does not want to have to answer to anyone or face penalties for not meeting standards.
“There have been a lot of statements meant to create misdirection and rabbit chasing,” Alexander said.
Kirby said he believes the new ordinance “will run First Response out of business” with this “over-regulation.” He said no one cared about the ambulance service until recently, when he claimed the city decided to get rid of First Response.
Kirby listed 23 “clues” that he said show the bureaucrats at City Hall are biased against First Response. He also said the bureaucrats “started a whispering campaign” against him and First Response, including accusing him of a conflict of interest and ethics violations for his support of the company’s position.
“I didn’t take campaign money or anything else,” Kirby said. “I’ve been willing to discuss this with anyone who has honorable intentions and is willing to ask. If you’ve got proof, which I know you don’t, bring it forward.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said his only goals with the ordinance are to make response times enforceable and to protect the city from ending up in a dangerous situation because the ambulance service shuts down or leaves.
The company has argued that one minute should be added to the eight-minute in-city requirement to meet national standards, but Alexander argued those standards are for fire departments, not ambulance services.
Kirby said Decatur Fire & Rescue officials have been particularly “critical and vindictive” toward First Response because they went to create a funding source for the department or for the department to take over EMS services.
“There are some in the (Fire Department) who are jealous of the Police Department’s ability to create revenues,” Kirby said.
Kirby isn’t happy the Fire Department and Decatur Morgan Hospital are not subject to the new ordinance and therefore don’t face the same scrutiny as First Response.
Fire Chief Tony Grande said the Fire Department has never been a moneymaker and never will be. He denied trying to create revenue for the department.
“Our payment is the safety and welfare of the people in our city,” Grande said.
Grande said DF&R presents its response times to the EMS committee and, unlike the ambulance service, they always meet the response-time requirements.
He said the city was upgraded from a Class 3 to a Class 2 ISO rating, which shows his department is providing good coverage for the city. A worse ISO rating would cost residents millions of dollars in higher homeowners’ insurance rates, he said.
First Response attorney Hal Mooty complained that city officials weren’t willing to talk with his clients about the ordinance’s problems and make requested changes.
Ard and Council President Paige Bibbee said they gave the company plenty of opportunities to make suggestions, including holding a work session just for First Response.
“What really bothers me is all of the distortions that are going on here,” Ard said.
Ard said there are a few things he might want to change in the new ordinance. One example, he said, is the city should be more explicit in telling the company the condition required of its trucks.
The new ordinance requires an ambulance service to have a $2 million performance bond. Alexander said $2 million is the estimated amount the city would need — if the ambulance service “quit in the middle of the night” or lost its certificate to operate — to hire an interim ambulance service for three months. Decatur EMS Inc. folded at about 1 a.m. in 2014 and left the city without an ambulance service for hours.
David Childers, First Response director of operations, said his company “will not be issued a ($2 million) bond.”
Alexander said he doesn’t know what First Response’s financial situation is and he’s only worried about the city’s safety for its citizens.
“We don’t know their financial viability,” Alexander said. “Maybe their premiums are too high for what they’re willing to pay.”
Councilman Billy Jackson voted to approve the new ambulance service ordinance.
“I think it’s a good ordinance,” Jackson said. “My main focus is making sure the city of Decatur is protected and this goes even beyond national standards. Everything in the ordinance is achievable.”
