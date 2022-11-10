Despite neighboring residents’ opposition, a Vestavia developer can move forward with buying 31.59 acres on Old Moulton Road Southwest, near Austin High School, for a planned 201-unit “cottage-style” apartment complex.
The Decatur City Council this week voted to approve Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County’s request to rezone the property at 3105 Old Moulton Road S.W. from AG-1, agriculture, and R-6, single-family semi-attached residential district, to R-4, multi-family residential district.
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County has a deal to sell the land to RealtyLink LLC, the developer who wants to buy it and then build an apartment complex.
Landis Griffin, executive director of Habitat, recently said her nonprofit is selling the land because they can't afford to develop new properties right now.
Cecil Pounders, who lives across Old Moulton Road from the Habitat property, reiterated his claims that property planned for the apartments is designated a wetland by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The land also has two TVA power lines running through it, he said.
“In 2016, this property was under 3 feet of water,” Pounders said. “I want the real estate developer to tell us why this is an ideal site. The drainage, the roads, the school district. It’s sitting on a piece of limestone rock that will require blasting if you put a retention pond there.
“It’s just a messed-up piece of property.”
Pounders said the area also has a problem with drainage because “water is dumped into a ditch that’s not being maintained. If you drive down Old Moulton Road when there’s a 3-inch rain, you’ll find out what some of the problems are.”
City Planner Lee Terry said at the September Planning Commission meeting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency hasn’t identified any of this property as a flood zone.
Pounders said there are 417 acres of cropland west of his property available for development.
“It fronts on a four-lane road and a two-lane road,” Pounders said. “It’s ideal ... ."
Pounders continued his comments by saying council members should think about this before the municipal election, which is scheduled for August 2025.
“I just wondered if y’all want this on your resumé when you run for reelection,” Pounders said.
Brian Hatcher of LBYD Engineers is doing the engineering and site design for RealtyLink. Regarding the wetlands issue, he said, “It’s kind of our job to figure that out."
“As far as the wetlands go, we had them examined by an environmental engineer,” Hatcher said. “It’s not the entire property. It’s some of the property. The site plan actually works around a lot of them."
Hatcher said the pre-zoning allows up to 694 units, but they’re only asking for 201 in the site plan that was presented to the Planning Commission in September.
He said the property’s issues are part of the reason that the plans are for a low-density development. The other reason for avoiding high-density development, he said, is “that’s not what our intent for this property is. We’re looking at a cottage-style multi-family plan kind of like what you could see in Monrovia and Huntsville. This is not the three-story garden style that you’re used to seeing."
“This is kind of the new way it’s going. This is a market-rate deal. It is not low income. It’s two- and three-bedrooms aimed at families and young professionals,” Hatcher said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he “was kind of back and forth on this one” before casting the lone vote Monday against the rezoning. He said that vote was based on the large number of neighboring residents who spoke out against the rezoning and the apartment complex at the Planning Commission meeting.
“I’ve always said the residents should have a reasonable say as to what goes into the community that they’ve invested in,” Jackson said. “I fully understand that the apartments are going to be low density, but the residents at the Planning Commission said they didn’t want it."
Councilman Kyle Pike said almost all residential development in the last two years has had some opposition, and they all said traffic and flooding/drainage are reasons for stopping a development. He pointed out that almost every city deals with opposition to development.
Pike said he’s been consistent in his support of residential growth and rezoning.
“This is a great development,” Pike said. “It’s a low-density apartment complex that provides a product that’s needed in Decatur.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said there are a large number of open areas throughout Decatur that are prime for growth but this comes with growing pains.
“There are two things Decatur residents don’t like,” McMasters said. “We don’t like how things are and we don’t like change.”
McMasters said he voted for the rezoning because the city still needs high-end apartments even though other apartment complexes have been through the city’s approval process. Construction hasn’t begun on these planned complexes, like the Villareal apartments off Upper River Road or those planned on Point Mallard Parkway at the former site of the Morgan County Board of Education.
“There’s no guarantee yet that they’re going to happen and we still have a void in multi-family developments,” McMasters said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said there are a lot of developments in this Southwest Decatur area near Modaus Road, including the city’s new softball complex between Austin High School and Jack Allen Sports Complex.
Ladner pointed out that the city is “actively looking at widening Modaus Road to help some of the traffic issues there.” The city’s Engineering Department is working on plans for the road.
“I’ve driven back there probably 20 times at different times of the day,” Ladner said. “The only issue I see is turning right off Modaus Road onto Old Moulton Road is difficult. I feel like I’m going to fall into a ditch."
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the Modaus Road-Old Moulton Road intersection is outside of the city limits. He said the county has been working on drainage in that intersection.
“That’s something we need to talk to (the county) about because that is an issue,” Ladner said.
In response to Pounders saying an approval of the rezoning would cause councilmen to lose votes, Ladner said, “If I ever sit up here and vote or make decisions to build my resumé for the next election, I hope somebody throws me off this dais. Those are the worst type of politicians. I don’t like politicians who make decisions only to get reelected.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he abstained from the vote because “I’m still iffy on the situation” after talking to people on both sides of the issue.
“Both have very good reasons on why it should or shouldn’t be rezoned,” Pepper said. “After hearing from both, I felt I couldn’t make a fully educated decisions.”
