With an influx of school groups not expected until after September, the Cook Museum of Natural Science is pushing a program for groups of senior citizens.
Any group of 15 or more seniors over the age of 60 can gain discounted admission as long as trips are booked at least one week in advance.
“It is a good time for people that don’t want to have a crowd to come and check out the museum,” said Joy Harris, marketing manager of the museum.
The museum is located on 133 Fourth Ave. N.E.
Harris said the museum is expecting school field trips to begin after September. Favorite attractions at the museum for school-age visitors include the interactive kinetic sand table, the 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium and the 440-gallon moon jellyfish aquarium, which Harris said is her favorite.
Every Saturday this month the museum will offer Science on the Spot programs, an educational experience that covers topics ranging from friction to how nanoparticles create color. Admission is free with general admission.
The museum also has several other programs scheduled.
On Aug. 26, the museum will host its Adult and Teen Aquarist Camp from 8 to 11 a.m. for those ages 13 and older. The camp includes a behind-the-scenes tour, a live animal feeding and a shark dissection.
On Sept. 13, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Cook Museum will hold its Little Larvae Learning Series, a monthly interactive class for children ages 2 to 4. The theme this month is Wacky Weather. Children will listen to stories, sing songs and create crafts that coordinate with the theme.
On Sept. 18, the museum will host classes geared toward homeschooled children.
For information on admission prices and programming details, go to cookmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.