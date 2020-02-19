Close to 90,000 people have been through the new Cook Museum of Natural Science during an eight-month period that’s been a learning experience for museum officials and staff.
Executive Director Scott Mayo estimated this attendance figure puts the museum on Fourth Avenue Northeast on track for between 120,000 and 130,000 visitors in its inaugural year.
“I could be wildly wrong,” Mayo said. “My estimate could be too low. We still haven’t been through a spring break.”
The museum opened June 7. Mayo was hired in August but continued working both as headmaster at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and at the museum. He went full time with the museum Oct. 1.
He doesn’t expect attendance for the museum's first 12 months to reach the 214,000 annual visitors a consultant predicted during the planning stages for the project, but that’s OK with him because he said they’ve intentionally slowed down the rollout in the first year. He does see 200,000 as possible in the future.
The 62,000-square-foot museum at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lee Street in downtown Decatur features exhibit galleries, a retail store, a restaurant and event space.
The Cook Museum is supported by paid admissions, memberships and a capital campaign. Mayo said the nonprofit has raised $22 million in pledges and contributions. The goal is $32.5 million.
USA Today recently selected the Cook Museum of Natural Science as a candidate for one of the best new museums in its Readers Choice travel awards. The winner will be announced Feb. 28.
Museum spokesman Mike Taylor said they wanted to be “overcautious” in this first year.
“We didn’t want the museum to be overcrowded,” Taylor said. “And that’s probably helped with our reviews, which have been wonderful. We haven’t received a single bad review.”
Mayo said he knows local residents are enjoying the museum because they’ve sold more than 3,000 memberships.
“A lot of people are taking advantage of our deal in which the price of their first ticket is rolled into the cost of a membership if they decide to upgrade,” Mayo said.
The Cook Museum is open six days a week, and closed on Monday. However, it will start opening seven days a week beginning March 1.
The museum initially used tickets that provide a time for the visitors to attend, so they could spread out the number of people in the museum at one time. However, Taylor said they found that the museum could handle the crowds so the timed tickets aren't necessary.
The museum didn’t offer summer classes last year. It didn’t start accepting school field trips until the end of September. It recently began hosting birthday parties.
“When the new school year starts in August, I’ve told our scheduling team I want our first field trip to be on the third day of the school year,” Mayo said.
Taylor said the field trips are an example of how this first year is an experiment. Initially, they only scheduled one field trip at a time.
“We’ve learned we can host two or three field trips at a time,” Taylor said.
Athens Intermediate School teacher Pam Morgan said the museum is the perfect place for 350 fifth graders to begin their unit on the ecosystem. While the students quickly moved from one exhibit to another last week, Morgan said they are learning a lot about the subject.
“The museum encompasses everything we’ll be doing in our lessons,” Morgan said.
Students Luke McGuire and Logan Pigg said their favorite parts of the museum were the cave and the live animals. The interactive kinetic sand table called HoloSands, which was designed and installed in the museum’s geology exhibit called Foundations, is also popular.
“I couldn’t get my volcano to erupt,” Pigg said.
The museum is just beginning special events like Lunch and Learn with Cranes and the recent Amphibian Day. Mayo said they plan to have seven or eight education classes next year.
One thing he expects will improve next year is group sales. As a new museum, Cook didn’t get on the tour bus and riverboat schedules that are usually set a year ahead of time.
“We got some visits of people who got off the tour route,” Mayo said. “But we need to get out and share more about the business.”
With more promotion, Mayo said he believes Cook can attract visitors from Huntsville, Birmingham and other cities that are two hours or less from Decatur.
The museum features at least 60,000 bees, a multitude of bugs and more than 260 other animals. It has seven aquatic tanks, including a 15,000-gallon saltwater tank.
Mayo said his crews have impressed the zoo community with their care and love of the wildlife. A consulting veterinarian from the Chattanooga Aquarium visits regularly.
“We’ve got four species that are on the threatened list and we’ll have an announcement soon on another one,” Mayo said. “We wouldn’t get these animals if we hadn’t proved that we can take care of them and earned the trust of the zoo community.”
Mayo said the staff is collecting attendance and other data from each of the activities it hosts to use in future operations.
Mayo said he and his staff are learning a lot this year and they expect to use their experience and data to be even more successful next year. They're not planning any expansions in the next three years, he added.
“I expect our numbers will grow and hopefully we’ll meet the (consultant’s) projections when we’ve got a full year of field trips, programs and marketing and group sales,” Mayo said.
