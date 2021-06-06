The Cook Museum of Natural Science celebrates its two-year anniversary Monday, and museum officials are relieved that attendance is rebounding after an intentionally slow start in 2019 and a pandemic-caused shutdown for four months of 2020.
Their personnel are just now beginning to experience what they thought would be normal operations and attendance, museum leaders said.
The 62,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art natural science museum is located in downtown Decatur. The $17 million facility provides hands-on, interactive experiences for kids and adults along with displays of live and mounted wild animals, insects, and saltwater and freshwater fish. The museum has at least 80 species of wildlife.
The museum received national acclaim when it won USA Today's Best New Museum online vote in May.
Brian Cook, whose family staked the nonprofit museum with $7 million up front, said the first two years have been challenging.
“No one ever planned to be open nine months and then be told we had to shut down,” said Cook, president and chief executive officer of Cook’s Pest Control. “I’m really amazed and encouraged with how we’ve been able to continue to move forward into a real good position.”
Mike Taylor, public relations and marketing director, said the museum at 133 Fourth Ave. N.E reached a cumulative 150,000 visitors on May 24. The museum had surpassed 100,000 when the pandemic began.
This attendance is far short of the 214,000 yearly guests projected before the museum opened in 2019, but officials said they are happy with the visitor numbers so far, especially considering not only the shutdown but the limitations on attendance during the pandemic.
Taylor said they chose to open the museum slowly in its first season in 2019. They held no summer camps that year and didn't start field trips until late that fall.
“We were just getting in the groove in early spring of last year when the pandemic shut us down, so this summer will really be the first time for us to be fully operational,” Taylor said.
Executive Director Scott Mayo said the museum “really hasn’t been open two years” because of the pandemic, its protocols and the reluctance of many to leave home over the past year.
“It probably hasn’t felt normal since the second or third week of March (2020) when the spring breaks kicked in,” Mayo said. “We lost any kind of continuity in the middle of the pandemic. We try to get on a roll, but the environment keeps changing, which I’m sure is true for most businesses.”
Cook and Mayo said the pandemic created some financial hardship that resulted in layoffs.
“The Cook Museum did experience a reduction in force of approximately 28% during the course of the pandemic closure and subsequent slow recovery," Mayo said. "As the economy, tourism and school visits have rebounded, especially in these past few months, we anticipate expanding our employee base to meet the increased demand. However, due to some strategic alterations in workflow and training, the overall employee level should stabilize 10-15% below pre-pandemic levels.”
Cook said the federal Paycheck Protection Program helped stabilize the museum and keep all of its employees who were responsible for daily animal care. The employee count, including seasonal workers, is now 77.
“The positive is COVID itself forced us to decide what’s really important,” Mayo said. “We had to make hard choices and strategic choices, and that situated us in a much stronger position. We also learned what the guests really want.”
Mayo said the shutdown allowed employees to make some changes they might not have had time for during normal operations. For example, he said the 600-gallon freshwater aquarium was difficult to service and clean so John Kelton, the director of exhibits and visitors experience, replaced it with a new aquarium that’s much easier to maintain.
Cook said the museum got a big boost when it got Kale, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, just as the pandemic shutdown ended in early July. The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the most endangered sea turtle in the world.
The museum had to obtain a number of federal licenses to make the turtle a permanent resident, and Kale now swims in the 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with the horseshoe crabs, coral and 30 species of fish.
Sales tax refund
In 2015, the City Council approved an incentive in which the city refunds most of the 4% city sales tax the museum takes in until the rebate reaches $3.5 million or 15 years, whichever comes first.
The term would be extended five more years if the Cook Museum adds a major addition in the first 10 years.
City Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the first payment was made Aug. 8, 2019, and the museum has received $100,559 so far in payments from the city.
Cook and Mayo said there aren’t any plans at this point to ask for any extensions on the incentives’ timetable, despite the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the museum’s finances.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he couldn’t be prouder or envision another museum as “cool” as the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
“In my job, I travel all over the country and spend a lot of time in museums. The Cook Museum could be in any city in America,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he wants to see the museum grow, so he’s “willing to do whatever they think makes sense. I’m not sure what they might ask for, but we’ll do whatever we can.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said the museum “means a lot” to the city, especially “since they could have located anywhere in the country and they chose to locate here.”
Bowling said the city has yet to see the full benefit from the museum's existence. He has been optimistic the museum will provide a boost to the city’s economy through additional tourism revenue.
Mayo, the former headmaster of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, said the museum is seeing an increase in attendance, especially with the onset of summer. They plan to hold their first summer day-camps and bring in traveling exhibits. Repeat visitors will often see something different in every visit.
Mayo said two exhibits, one on birds and the second called “Looking Up,” a new interactive exhibit on sky and space, are planned for the summer. The next “fun day” is Saturday, and it will feature butterflies.
'He loves this place'
On Tuesday, Megan Moe brought her girls, Lauren, 6, and Hannah, 5, over from Huntsville. She said she and a friend were looking for something educational to do with the start of summer break and she was impressed.
“This is great for children their age,” Moe said. “We were able to spend a few hours keeping them busy and they learned something, too.”
Hannah Moe said her favorite part of the museum “was the (blue tang) fish that looked like Dory,” one of the primary characters of the "Finding Nemo" animated movie.
Valerie Azzarello, of Athens, and two of her children are now among the 2,400 active members of the museum. Memberships, which range in cost from $55 to $275, allow the members repeated visits without additional cost and other discounts.
“I’m a teacher and the lady who keeps Tripp brings him over every Tuesday,” Valerie Azzarello said of her 4-year-old son. “He loves this place.”
She said the museum is easy to get to and her children learn something new every time they’re here.
“They learn something a little more in depth as they grow older,” Azzarello said. “At first, they learn what things are. Now, Tripp is asking questions. He is full of questions about every little thing.”
Cook said the capital campaign continues with the goal of raising at least $32.4 million. Director of Development Jeanne Payne said the museum has raised about $23 million so far. Cook said Payne backed off on fundraising during the pandemic.
“She just tried to keep in touch and remind them that we’re still here,” Cook said.
Cook said they still would like to add more phases to the museum, but that’s not a focus right now.
“We would like to bring some opportunities and expand into the back courtyard,” Cook said. “But, right now, we’re putting all of our energy in operating Phase 1 in a normal environment.”
Cook’s grandmother, Eleanor Cook, died at age 92 in December. Her grandson said he was so glad that she saw the museum — which had its origins in the old Cook’s Pest Control "bug museum" — become fully operational.
“I’m so thankful she was able to be actively engaged and able to experience the kids at the (natural science) museum,” Brian Cook said. “She was so proud of what it became.”
