One in a series of stories exploring various summer camps offered locally.
Children filled bottles with liquids to learn how shark buoyancy works, watched a turtle crawl into pine straw and explored the natural world through other activities during the Cook Museum of Natural Science's Phantastic Phenomena camp last week.
“The sharks that we’re learning about don’t have swim bladders,” said Grady Royer, 10, who added sharks are his favorite member of the animal kingdom. “We (also) learned about space and the solar system.”
The camp returns for a second week July 12-16 and includes other areas of scientific interest to kids like plant life and natural disasters. Campers also get an in-depth look at the museum’s exhibits and resident animals each day.
Josh Piper, assistant educator at the Cook Museum, said children on Friday were captivated by one of the museum’s Eastern box turtles that staff let explore the museum courtyard.
“We got to watch one of our turtles go out … and we actually had a song ‘Dig Under the Ground,’ and the kids got to experience that,” Piper said of the turtle finding refuge under old evergreen needles. “Our two educators were really excited about that because that’s something you don’t get to normally see, so (campers) got to actually ... see what (turtles) do in the wild.”
Campers also filled one plastic bottle with vegetable oil and one with water to see which floated in a big container of water. It was the bottle with vegetable oil, representing sharks' oil-filled livers that help them remain buoyant since they don't have swim bladders.
Campers are divided into one of three groups depending on whether they are 4-6, 7-9 or 10-12 years old, and they participate in age-appropriate exercises and activities. The Cook Museum’s Phantastic Phenomena camp runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays when it's in session.
The three age groups explore separate scientific fields each day of camp, with topics including outer space, featuring an opportunity apply their knowledge to create their own galaxy; weather, where they are encouraged to monitor conditions when they arrive home from camp; and energy, where campers experiment with electromagnetism.
“We actually went outside (Tuesday) and we have a weather station … they got to look at and see what the wind speed was,” Piper said as one example of the camp’s activities. “It was pretty cool because that was when the front had just moved in so they got to see the lower humidity.”
Piper said he didn’t perform the best in science classes as a kid but hopes he can inspire campers to become the next generation of scientists.
“Growing up I never thought I’d actually work at a natural science museum,” Piper said. “I’ve actually learned a lot more about science since I’ve been here.”
Parker Moore, 10, returned for his second year of summer camp at the museum and said he hopes to be an engineer when he grows up.
“My favorite thing was just getting to do all the STEM activities and actually getting to have social time with other people,” he said. “I just learned about mechanical and a lot of physical engineering and a lot of building (at camp).”
The Cook Museum is offering other summer programming like Forces of Nature Day planned for July where Piper will educate children on hurricanes and tornadoes, and other staff will teach them about the power of volcanoes and other severe weather phenomena.
This is the second year the Cook Museum has run summer day camps, with the first offered in July 2020. Mike Taylor, the museum’s marketing and public relations manager, said the camps have been a hit with families judging by registration numbers.
“The response has been amazing,” Taylor said. “When we came back from COVID in July (last year), everyone was on board. Every time we’ve opened up a camp, it’s filled up within a number of days.”
Taylor said the second Phantastic Phenomena camp in July had three spots open as of Friday but noted parents may put their children on a waiting list for the museum’s next camp in the fall.
Registration is available at the guest services desk in the Cook Museum’s lobby or by contacting 256-898-6312 or groups@cookmuseum.org.
