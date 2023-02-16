A chorus of excited squeals filled the Adventure Lab of Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science. After gingerly removing the liver of their preserved shark specimen, a table of fifth graders had discovered four eggs inside its body. Wide-eyed smiles spread across the students' faces.
“That’s why this is my favorite field trip of the year,” said Sabrina Priest, a fifth grade teacher at Athens Intermediate School.
Priest’s fifth grade class visited the Cook Museum for aquarist camp — a hands-on program designed to help students think like an aquarist. At aquarist camp, students arrive at the museum before it opens to watch the animal care staff work. Animal care specialists demonstrate how to feed the fish, jellyfish and the stingray that live in the museum’s 15,000-gallon tank.
Then, they take students on a private tour of the museum’s water filtration system before heading upstairs to the labs to conduct shark and squid dissections.
“At first, I was really scared of the idea of dissecting animals, but now I’ve really learned about it,” said Braylen Jones, a fifth grader in Priest’s class. “They showed us all the behind-the-scenes. I feel like the Cook Museum was a great opportunity for my class.”
Another of Priest’s students, Colt Odom, said the shark dissection was his favorite part of the field trip.
“We got to take the heart, liver and stomach out,” Odom said. “We got to see what it ate, and if it had eggs."
Educators at the Cook Museum guided students through lessons on the animals’ habitat, anatomy and reproduction.
“Being in an environment like this where they are doing so many hands-on activities and seeing so many new exciting things is what makes students more interested in the science,” said Lead Educator Jayna Clark. “I love that they get to be hands-on with dissections.”
Athens Intermediate School Instructional Partner Kimmy Marlett believes learning sticks better with students when it happens outside of the classroom. She said Athens Intermediate has some live animals at school, but no opportunities for dissections.
“As far as I know, this is the closest they could go to do dissections like this at their age,” Marlett said. “With the Cook Museum being semi-local to Athens, it’s accessible and amazing.”
Part of the museum’s accessibility comes from its in-house grant writers, who helped Marlett secure funding for the trip. Without the Dekko Grant awarded to Athens Intermediate to pad the camp’s cost, the field trip would have cost $125 per student. After the grant was awarded, the trip cost $10 per student — including lunch and a free T-shirt.
“Without the grant, the students wouldn’t get to have this experience,” Marlett said. “They’re having a great day.”
In addition to aquarist camp, the Cook Museum offers other camps focused on entomology, which is the study of insects, and herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians. It will also host a five-day robotics camp over spring break.
Amber Coger, the museum’s education manager, hopes that students who visit will develop their interests in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) and eventually pursue careers in these fields.
“The cool thing to me is the museum is in their own backyard,” Coger said. “It’s not four or five hours away: it’s right here. (Students) can come and visit on the weekends if they want to.”
The museum emphasizes Alabama’s broad biodiversity. John Cook Sr., founder of Cook’s Pest Control, opened the museum’s predecessor in 1980. It welcomed over 750,000 guests to view its collection of insects, rocks, minerals, seashells, coral and more before it closed in 2016. The Cook family decided to reinvent the museum with interactive, engaging and hands-on experiences. The new museum opened in June 2019.
