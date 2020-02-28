Cook Museum of Natural Science is one of the winners of the USA Today 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award contest for Best New Museum.
Cook Museum finished second out of 20 nominees across the United States and Canada.
Nominations for this award were made by an expert panel, and the public voted for the honor of being named one of the top 10. Nominations were made and voting took place on 10best.com during January and February. The winners were announced today.
“We are very proud to have won this award,” Cook spokesperson Mike Taylor said. “Our community across north Alabama and beyond came together, and we saw over 40,000 clicks to vote for the Cook Museum.”
Located at 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Cook Museum of Natural Science opened June 7. It contains 62,000 square feet of exhibit galleries, including a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, an immersive cave, an interactive sand table and live animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.