The Cook Museum of Natural Science won USA Today's Best New Museum online vote that ended this month.
The Cook Museum, which opened in June 2019, was the only Alabama-based nominee. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs finished second.
To read more on the contest, visit Best New Museum Winners (2021).
