A landowner with a significant stake in downtown and Sixth Avenue is enthusiastic about the city's streetscape plan for Sixth Avenue between Delano Park and the river.
Cook's Properties, affiliated with Decatur-based Cook's Pest Control, owns several properties along Sixth Avenue and has an increasing presence downtown.
"Regionally, this area is exploding," said Brian Cook of Cook's Properties. "It's just amazing the whole trajectory that our region is going. Decatur has really got to put its best foot forward in drawing people in and building a sense of place. I really believe in what they are doing, the direction they're looking to go, with beautifying and enhancing our entrance corridor."
An early success for city officials was the announcement by Renasant Bank that it would build a new headquarters on land owned by Cook's at Sixth Avenue and Lee Street, the heart of the planned streetscape. The decision to build on the south corner of that intersection was influenced by the city's streetscape plans, according to Tim Lovelace, Decatur market president.
“We wanted something that would be a gamechanger for that corner and that would have enough impact to spur development around it,” Lovelace said. “As people see that we made an investment here, they would be willing to make investments in the area.”
Cook said he is excited about the planned Renasant building, but that soon after he had purchased the property he was unsuccessful in efforts to negotiate a renewed lease with Lucky's Supermarket, which formerly operated on that corner. The grocery store closed two months before its lease was up, he said, and he then tried to attract another grocery store or a hotel.
"The timing just wasn't right, I guess," he said. "Renasant will be a really good presence. We want to extend downtown to Sixth Avenue and create an attractive entrance to the city, and that was what Renasant was looking to do as well."
Cook’s has already placed its stamp on downtown — most dramatically with the Cook Museum of Natural Science — but the Renasant property is not all it owns along Sixth Avenue.
It also owns another relatively large parcel in the streetscape area, at Cherry Street and Sixth, which is now occupied by Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. It also owns most of the properties on the south side of Holly Street from Sixth Avenue to the Princess Theatre.
Despite the size of the Mi Hacienda parcel, Cook said he has no immediate plans to sell or develop it.
"Everybody loves Mi Hacienda. It's a great restaurant that's been there a long time. I'm not entirely sure what the long term is going to look like, but they're a great tenant right now," he said.
Cook's did not actively pursue the purchase of the former Lucky's property and the Mi Hacienda property, he said, but was interested when approached about a possible sale.
"It just made sense, especially because of where we thought downtown and that corridor would be going," Cook said.
He said the purchases of properties along Holly Street, between Sixth Avenue and Cook Museum, were in part to ensure adequate parking was available for Cook Museum during peak times. It was also a matter of "believing in Decatur," he said. "Long term there could be additional redevelopment opportunities, but we're not driving in that direction right now."
Cook’s bought the Regions Bank building at Fourth Avenue and Lee, between the Renasant property and the Cook Museum, in 2019 for $2.75 million.
"The Regions building has a lot of opportunity to fill out the upper floors. There's a tenant on the fourth floor, but the second and third floors are available," he said.
Cook's is in the process of renovating the building, including replacing most of the windows.
"That building needs some love," he said. "In order to get tenants to come in there we were going to need to renovate it. We decided to be proactive in case anyone needed to move in sooner rather than later, so it would be move-in ready," Cook said.
Cook said he has no overarching plan to sell or develop properties the company has accumulated, but he does see long-term value that he believes will be enhanced by the city's beautification and traffic-control efforts along Sixth Avenue.
"We want people to feel good about where they are, that they're someplace special, as they come across the river into our community," Cook said. "That's important, but also I think economically that any public investment there will lead to private investment."
Like city officials, Cook points to the success of public investments in downtown, especially the controversial 2012 purchase and then renovation of the Old Train Depot which he believes was essential to recent and ongoing developments in the Bank Street area.
"When the local public leadership invests in our community in meaningful ways, I think that encourages and inspires the private sector to improve their properties or others to look at investing in Decatur," he said.
