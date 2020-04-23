People die at home and are not discovered for days, and those who make it to the hospital have waited too long: both are unnecessary consequences, officials say, of COVID-19 fears.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said his office is seeing a recent increase in unattended deaths that have not been reported for more than two days.
“In the last two weeks, we have seen at least five decedents whose deaths have not been reported for 48 hours or more,” Chunn said.
He said most of those people, who were discovered by family members or during law enforcement welfare checks, were in their 60s and 70s and most had underlying medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19.
“Check on your neighbors, check on your family members,” Chunn said. “At a minimum, make a phone call.”
Just as social distancing requirements and fear of the coronavirus shouldn’t stop people from calling their homebound, elderly or sick neighbors, they should not prevent people who need medical treatment from seeking it, said Anita Walden, the chief nursing officer at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Walden said the number of patients at the main location and Parkway Campus, typically around 140 to 145 during the winter months, on many days recently has been down 20-30%.
“We’re running right under 100 (patients) pretty much every day,” Walden said, though some of the decrease can be attributed to a statewide emergency health order halting elective surgery.
Hospital officials are concerned that people who are ill or have chronic conditions are avoiding the hospital, for fear of being exposed to COVID-19.
“Where did those patients go?” Walden said. “They’re staying at home.”
Fear is causing delays in necessary treatment, she said.
"We all want to protect our community,” Carrie Wynn, a registered nurse who heads the hospital's Emergency Department, said last week. “I think the best thing is socially isolating, keeping our distance, staying at home.” But people who are ill, have chronic respiratory illnesses or other conditions like cardiac disease, she said, “don’t need to stay at home with these conditions worsening for fear of coming to the hospital.
“We want them to seek treatment. We don’t want these patients to stay at home and be much more ill when they come to the hospital and have a negative outcome because they were afraid of coming to the hospital.”
Like other area hospitals, Decatur Morgan Hospital has implemented multiple procedures to prevent the risk of infection.
Walden said the hospital is taking “every safeguard we can take.”
The hospital has a triage process for anyone coming to the emergency department, just outside the entrance, so if patients show symptoms like fever and shortness of breath, they are moved to a designated respiratory room, according to Walden.
“That protects them, the hospital staff and other patients,” she said. Everyone who enters that room wears personal protective equipment (PPE) — a mask, gown and gloves. Any patients suspected of having COVID-19 are isolated.
“Until a COVID-19 test comes back, anyone who enters the room wears PPE,” she said, and the patient remains in isolation with no visitors.
Walden said patients who have other conditions like pneumonia or gastrointestinal issues and for whom COVID-19 is ruled out are not kept in the same area with patients suspected of having COVID-19.
“We take the temperature of everyone who walks into the building,” Walden said. And all hospital employees, including the administrative staff, are required to wear masks when they enter the hospital and are required to wear a mask unless they’re in an office.
“That keeps your germs to yourself,” she said.
Like Chunn, Walden also encouraged people to check on the elderly and others who may be confined to their homes.
“Give them a call and make sure they’re OK and make sure they’re taking their medication,” Walden said.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks also suggested volunteering to pick up groceries for the elderly so they can avoid having to get out and possibly being exposed to the virus.
“Neighbors helping neighbors; it’s what we do in the South,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.