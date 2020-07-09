The city of Decatur may have to pay almost $2 million more than planned for land to build an Alabama 20 overpass after a court-ordered appraisal, and a dissenting landowner said the cost could end up increasing by at least another $7 million.
A court-appointed appraisal commission in the eminent domain case concluded the city of Decatur’s offer for three properties as rights of way for the overpass, designed with the goal of spurring development of land north and south of the highway, was more than $1.92 million below the land's value.
Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof appointed the three-person panel to appraise three of the four properties the city wants to obtain by eminent domain on the east end of Alabama 20 near Interstates 65 and 565.
Woodroof said the panel issued its appraisal reports June 30. The parties have 30 days from then to file appeals in Limestone County Circuit Court.
The city received a $14.2 million federal grant last year for the overpass meant to spur economic development. The city has to pay for rights of way and engineering and design, so absent a successful appeal Decatur’s cost goes from $4.1 million to over $6 million.
City Attorney Herman Marks said Monday the city budgeted for a lower appraisal so the City Council will have to approve the increase or it can choose to appeal. If the council accepts the increase, it can put twice that amount in escrow and begin the project without waiting for completion of the appeal process.
The appraisal commission valued 25 acres of the Garrett Family Trust’s 200 acres on the north side Alabama 20 and at the corner of Bibb-Garrett Road at $2.5 million, a $1.47 million increase over the city’s offer for the land. The property includes Apple Lane Farms.
However, John Eyster, a co-trustee with Lawrence Weaver of the Garrett Family Trust, said they will appeal the commission ruling.
“We think the property is worth in excess of $10 million,” Eyster said Tuesday.
Eyster said the appraisal is based on the property’s estimated value and the negative impact the project could have on the value of the remainder of the Garrett Family Trust property not included in the right-of-way acquisition.
He said the location at the intersection of two interstates increases the property's value. His team also believes the Garrett property is the most valuable of the properties the city is seeking to acquire because of the ease of access from Alabama 20 and the interstates.
“Our property is the only one you can turn right on without crossing over a highway,” Eyster said, referring to interstate and westbound Alabama 20 traffic.
Eyster and Weaver have a federal lawsuit against the city and the Alabama Department of Transportation seeking to block the project. They claim the overpass design will inhibit development north of Alabama 20, rather than promote it.
The commission valued the Fennel-Noble Limited Partnership’s 1.39 acres at $500,000; the city had offered $326,140. It appraised RaceTrac Petroleum’s 2.33 acres at $600,000, after the city offered $319,764.
The fourth property needed for the overpass was not involved in the condemnation hearings because the city is negotiating with Sam Frazier, trustee of the Mitchell-Frazier Trust, for property on the south side of Alabama 20.
Marks said negotiations with Frazier are not complete.
