The Decatur City Council held a called meeting today to make a change in the kind of alcohol license issued to the new Noches Latinas Night Club.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a restaurant retail liquor license for the business at 3709 U.S. 31 South.
The City Council previously approved a lounge liquor license for Noches Latinas but Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the business owner wanted a restaurant license and this matches the kind of license approved by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
A business with a lounge liquor license can sell alcohol only, so it would not be required to have a kitchen and serve meals. No one under age 19 is allowed.
With a restaurant retail liquor license, 60% of the gross receipts must come from food.
