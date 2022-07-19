After months of emotional opposition from neighbors to a planned high-end apartment complex in Southeast Decatur, the City Council on Monday annexed 14.7 acres off Upper River Road for the project.
The council voted 3-1 to accept the property, pre-zoned as an R-4, multi-family residential district, into the city. Councilman Hunter Pepper was absent.
Local businessman Andy Villarreal, who owns the property, said in February when he began the annexation process that he plans to spend up to $25 million building a Class A apartment complex.
But Hickory Hills subdivision residents, some of whose backyards will be 30 feet west of the planned complex, and other neighbors have been vocal that they don’t want apartments built in this area near Alabama 67.
“This rezoning is damaging our quality of life and could create a loss of property value,” said Hunterwood Drive resident Sheila Smith.
Council President Jacob Ladner, who voted for the annexation, said he disagrees with Smith over the impact of a high-end apartment complex on property values.
“I’m really pretty confident property values will stay the same but most likely improve,” Ladner said.
Her husband, Randy Smith, said “our emotion got the best of us” at times in the residents’ opposition to the development. His home is one of the properties that will be adjacent to the planned apartments.
While he said he knows this probably is just a business decision, Randy Smith said Villarreal and city leaders won’t have to live next to the apartments like the Hickory Hills and Rolling Hills residents will.
“A lot of the initial comments got too personal, but to the residents of our neighborhood this is personal,” he said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against the annexation, said the council shouldn’t ignore the established residents.
“These citizens invested in their homes and they should have a reasonable expectation of what should be considered to be built in their neighborhood,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he believes Upper River Road isn’t ready for all of the development, there are flooding issues to be concerned with and he doesn’t believe rooftops equal growth.
He also pointed out that the city has a history in which “high-end” apartments were built and then deteriorated after 10 years.
Villarreal said after the meeting he thinks it’s unfair to compare his plans to other developments.
“Everything that’s built has to be updated after 10 years,” Villarreal said. “We build something that will last 20, 30 or 50 years, and we have to update it after 10 years. That’s part of doing business.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said he’s confident Villarreal will follow through on his promises on the new apartment complex. He said he believes it was “uncalled for” that one opponent made a comment that the development “will incite conflict” between the Hickory Hills residents and the future apartment residents.
Villarreal reminded the City Council that he doesn’t have to annex his property into the city to do what he wants to do because Morgan County does not have any zoning, setback or other restrictions.
“For me to develop the property, I could put anything I want to there if I didn’t annex into the city,” Villarreal said.
If his property isn’t annexed, Villarreal said the apartments he would build there likely won’t be as nice as the luxury development that he’s planning. Or, he said, he could just sell the land.
“With this land being in the county, the new owner could do anything and the city wouldn’t have a say,” Villarreal said. “It’s a lot better situation for the city.”
Villarreal, who owns Burningtree Country Club and is the former owner of the city’s Domino’s Pizza franchise, said his background of 42 years in Decatur “shows that I’ll do the right thing. The 40 to 50 residents who border the country club have seen their property values increase since we purchased it.”
Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, leader of the 1DUCK (OneDecatur United Citizens Kaizen), was not impressed with what she perceived as a threat from Villarreal.
“I thought he was being disingenuous,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said. “First, he says that he cares about the community but in the next breath he states that he could do whatever he wants.”
She pointed out that Villarreal wanted the city to annex his property so he could have access to sewer and not have to use a septic system that would take up more room in the apartment development.
“He could put in something that’s more amenable to the neighborhood,” said Hoffmeier-Wilson, who lives on Carridale Street Southwest. “They would be OK with town homes or patio homes, not 200 apartments that’s not appropriate for this neighborhood.”
She said in a social media post after the vote that she expects environmental agencies to study the issue now that the annexation has gone through.
Villarreal’s argument about giving the city some control over the development convinced Councilman Carlton McMasters, whose District 3 includes this area near Priceville.
“If the property stays in the county, we can’t regulate it,” McMasters said.
Villarreal signed an agreement and commitment with the city as part of the annexation.
Villarreal agreed the development has to be a Class A apartment, none of the buildings can exceed two stories, no building can be closer than 30 feet from the west end of the property and adequate landscape buffering will be required on the west end.
If Villarreal doesn’t follow through with his plan, the city won’t issue a site plan and it could rescind the annexation. He would apply for a new zoning district, which could be any single-family district or agricultural.
Villarreal initially said he plans to build up to 175 units divided among a series of two-story buildings with each apartment renting for $1,300 to $1,800 per month.
However, he said Monday that he expects the number of units will be closer to 150.
“We want to give us more room for the amenities like a nice pool area, a community room, an outdoor barbecue area and a little dog park,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal said Nathan Tomlinson, of Pugh Wright McAnally, is on track to finish the engineering in the next two to three weeks. He said he then hopes to submit a site plan to the city for approval “in two or three months.”
Face it Decatur citizens, the council's hearings on these projects are dog and pony shows, you show opposition and they already have their mind made up, except for maybe one councilman.
