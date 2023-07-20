The Decatur City Council this week took an early step in plans to widen a 1¼-mile portion of Modaus Road Southwest when it approved the hiring of a firm to evaluate soil conditions.
Pursuant to the approved contract, OMI Inc. will drill 54 soil test borings along the 6,700-foot section of Modaus targeted for widening, from near its intersection with Cedar Ridge Drive to the Shady Grove Lane intersection at Austin High School. The borings are designed to detect the presence of bedrock, sinkholes, groundwater and other features that could impact the design of the widening project.
“This is going to get some people on board to do some of the geo-tech work so we can figure out what sort of soil we’re dealing with. Once we get past that we’ll know what kind of right of way we’re going to need and we’ll start right of way acquisition,” said City Engineer Carl Prewitt.
The cost of the OMI contract, which received unanimous council approval Monday, is $40,500.
This section of Modaus Road is now two lanes. The widening project will add a third lane, so there will be two travel lanes and a center turn lane. The project also will extend an existing pedestrian/bike path by 2,500 feet on the north side of Modaus, terminating near Shady Grove Lane, just west of the high school. Curbs and gutters and a storm drainage system will also be installed.
Prewitt said he expects construction on the widening project to begin sometime next year, but that depends on how long it takes the city to acquire necessary rights of way. He will not know what rights of way are needed until after OMI completes its evaluation of soil conditions.
Kyle Demeester, the city’s chief financial officer, said Wednesday that the working estimate on the cost of the project is $8.5 million, about $3.3 million of which will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.
The widening project is in Council President Jacob Ladner’s District 5, and he said it is needed.
“It’s needed based on the traffic counts when you start to include potential new developments. You’ve got a high school at the end of the road. You’ve got a lot of houses already in Dunbarton, and then potential new development on the properties next to Dunbarton, as well as Jack Allen (Soccer Complex) and the new softball complex going in," he said.
Austin High School opened on Modaus Road near the Shady Grove Lane intersection in 2018, significantly increasing traffic on the road. Jack Allen Soccer Complex is also on the portion of Modaus that is being widened, and the city is in the design phase of a softball complex between Austin High and Jack Allen.
Over the last two years, several residential developments have begun moving through the planning process, including a subdivision of 432 homes with 130 town homes on 80.86 acres off Modaus Road, just east of Shady Grove Lane, and a proposed 201-unit apartment complex for nearby property on Old Moulton Road.
Ladner said he would ideally like to see Modaus widened to a five-lane road, but said some congestion will be relieved by plans to include additional right-turn lanes at Jack Allen and the new softball complex to limit congestion on the westbound Modaus Road travel lanes during major events.
