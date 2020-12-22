The median on the south end of Hudson Memorial bridges will look prettier, and the map of Decatur's police jurisdiction will change.
The landscaping project and PJ expansion were among several items approved Monday by City Council during a morning meeting.
The council unanimously OK'd agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation that will allow the city to landscape and maintain the median at the U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue and Alabama 20/Wilson Street intersection.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the landscaping plan hasn’t been drawn up so he doesn’t know yet how much improving the median's appearance will cost the city. A timetable for the project wasn't available Monday.
The council agreed to provide upkeep for the median after landscaping is finished. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the city will pay a contractor $5,400 a year for the upkeep.
The contract will also include maintaining the now vacant lot on what used to be an oil-changing business at the corner of Moulton Street and Sixth Avenue. The Decatur Downtown Development Authority is currently having the property landscaped into a small sitting park.
Landscaping the median at the bridges eliminates one piece of a Sixth Avenue beautification plan currently being worked on by a consultant, Volkert Inc.
Volkert is working on a plan to beautify Sixth Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park.
A $100,000 ALDOT grant is paying for the plan that’s supposed to make this city entrance more inviting for visitors and developers.
Volkert is expected to make a presentation on the proposed plan in early 2021.
Other items
In other action, the council:
• Approved by unanimous consent an immediate vote on adjusting the police jurisdiction by 77.5 acres with the annexation of 91 acres for two new Morris subdivisions in Southeast Decatur. Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said the police jurisdiction change doesn’t match the new acreage in the city because a portion of the jurisdiction runs up against Priceville’s police jurisdiction. Councilman Billy Jackson abstained while the other four councilmen voted to change the police jurisdiction.
• Renewed a memorandum of understanding with Decatur City Schools to continue to use the new Austin and Decatur high schools as storm shelters.
• Approved a $7,800 change order to the renovation project of the former Sterrs Boys and Girls Club, which will become Decatur Youth Enrichment’s new tutoring building. Allen Stover, of Community Development, said the change order is for the removal and replacement of tile with asbestos.
• Accepted the Planning Commission recommendation to rename Silver Crest Drive Southwest to Onizuka Drive Southwest. The road is being named after Col. Ellison Onizuka, who died when space shuttle Challenger blew up on Jan. 28, 1986. The street name change is consistent with other streets named after astronauts who died in the Challenger accident.
