The Decatur City Council got a standing ovation Monday after unanimously voting to place a six-month moratorium on building permits for “build-to-rent” single family homes, but the vote triggered numerous questions about enforceability and timing.
The moratorium evolved quickly when Burningtree-area Foxwood Trace subdivision residents got word that Prominence Homes, of Birmingham, is the contractor of the new Foxwood Farm subdivision for Arthur Steber, of Team Elevator LLC in Birmingham.
Prominence’s website advertises its homes as being for sale to investors interested in build-to-rent single-family homes. The company has already started on 35 homes on 18.05 acres, and Councilman Kyle Pike said the moratorium doesn’t stop Prominence’s build-to-rent plan because it already owns this property.
Prominence does have an option on 7.2 acres of adjacent land. It also has an option on an additional 20 acres, but this land isn’t in the city.
Roughly 50 Foxwood Trace residents filled up the Council Chambers at City Hall on Monday, with more than a half dozen urging the council to pass the moratorium.
“This unfortunate situation just underscores the need for more time to study and develop regulations to address the issues,” Kiowa Trail resident Faye Anderson said. “We all want the best for our city, but there’s just not enough known of this build-to-rent project.”
Kiowa Trail neighbor Chad Bryant, a second-generation resident of the Burningtree area, said he’s concerned about the build-to-rent’s “negative impact on our community.”
Bryant said “it sends up a red flag” that the developer isn’t from the Decatur area. He pointed out that residents thought Prominence was just building a basic subdivision with three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes that would be sold as single-family homes as presented to the Planning Commission but the company switched course and is now building build-to-rent homes.
“Who is going to regulate the homeowners association?” Bryant said. “What do their rental agreements look like? We think this has long-term potential to lose family interest like myself in the subdivision.”
Andy Villarreal, owner of Burningtree Country Club, said it’s not fair that Prominence could just switch its plans with no city oversight while he had to go through a lot of city red tape when planning for an apartment complex off Upper River Road.
Jamie Reeves, broker of MeritHouse Realty, said the city should follow the lead of Nashville and create zoning for build-to-rent homes.
Councilman Carlton McMasters agreed with Reeves, pointing out that a number of cities in other states recognized that build-to-rent homes were becoming an issue so they created an ordinance regulating them.
McMasters said the build-to-rent issue is “an absolute surprise” to Decatur so more investigation is needed. He’s particularly concerned about the possibility of absentee landlords after the homes are sold to investors.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said a moratorium on build-to-rent homes is “a wise thing.”
However, City Council President Jacob Ladner and Pike said they had a lot of questions. Pike said “there’s no real definition” of build-to-rent homes. Pike said there’s also the question of who is going to enforce the build-to-rent homeowners association rules.
Tom Polk, of the city Building Department, said the contractor would have to sign an affidavit when he purchases a building permit that guarantees he will follow the homeowner association rules.
Mayor Tab Bowling said after the meeting that one issue to be discussed during the six-month moratorium is how the city can properly enforce the build-to-rent homes’ homeowner association rules.
Ladner said the six-month moratorium is “ridiculously long,” and the city is risking getting sued because developers could lose their earnest money, potentially creating a liability for the city.
Ladner advocated shortening the moratorium to 90 days and adding more time later if needed.
Councilman Hunter Pepper moved to amend the period to 90 days and Pike seconded the motion, but Tommie Williams of the city Planning Department and Lawrence said the Planning Department is too covered up with projects to shorten the time.
Lawrence said Chris Jones’ first day as the city lead planner was Monday and the department is working to complete a new zoning ordinance. Jones replaced Lee Terry, who recently left the city for a new job.
“We’re going to need a minimum of three months to complete the zoning ordinance,” Lawrence said. “I agree six months is a long time. We might could make that time if we start today.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he doesn’t have a problem with six months because he thinks they need to make sure they give the issue due diligence.
“I won’t fight 90 days, but we need to do everything we can to make sure it's done right and appropriately,” Jackson said.
Pepper then withdrew his 90-day motion and Pike withdrew his second before the council held a final vote to approved the resolution to implement the build-to-rent home moratorium.
Bowling said he believes it’s worth discussing not only the build-to-rent homes issue but examining other long-term rental issues, including absentee landlords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.