City revenues continue to rise, giving Decatur the ability to fund a number of large projects — including additional paving approved this week — while keeping a flexible budget, Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester reported.
Demeester said in his mid-year budget review at last week's council work session that revenues are 7.7% higher compared to the same point last year. Fiscal 2023 started with a $77 million budget, and he projects actual revenue for the year could be in the range of $87.6 million.
“To think about a lot of the things we’ve committed to, we’ve got the money for a lot of amazing projects,” Demeester said. “There’s a lot of big spends for the city and to be able to do those things (is) great.”
He said key revenue performers include the city’s sales and use tax increasing 5%, the gas tax up 20%, and lodging tax showing an 8% rise, not including a recently approved 3 percentage point increase. A 15% increase took online sales tax revenue from $1.3 million to $1.5 million.
However, Demeester added, the city shouldn’t go overboard with spending.
“We don’t want to commit to a $50 million project, but we still have the flexibility to do some great things in the future,” Demeester said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said they are focusing on needs in the budget.
"We haven’t spent on anything frivolous. It’s been needs," McMasters said. "We’re continuing to spend on city services like Sanitation, which we’re trying to make more efficient.”
Demeester said Decatur isn’t experiencing the “doom and gloom” of the national economy.
“We might have a recession in formal name, but there is just doubt there is going to be a recession we thought of historically. This is the definition of a non-recession recession,” he said.
He said the city’s revenues have steadily grown after dips during the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This shows consumer spending in Decatur is strong,” Demeester said.
The CFO pointed out Decatur is benefiting from one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. The Alabama Department of Labor reported the city’s rate was 1.7% in March.
“Job creation is still happening here in north Alabama and wage gains were announced in April,” Demeester said.
McMasters said he thinks Decatur is insulated from the national economy because of north Alabama’s growth.
“Every shop and business has a hiring sign out front,” McMasters said. “We can’t ignore inflation but, as far as Decatur, I’m very optimistic that what we’re seeing now is going to be the norm for a little bit.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said he feels good about the city’s financial position after hearing Demeester’s report.
“I don’t see a huge negative impact in the external economic drivers,” Pike said. “I do think there will be a slowdown, but revenues will continue to be up year after year.”
Demeester said the city committed to $5.5 million in projects from the unassigned fund balance during the first half of the fiscal year. Some of the bigger projects the City Council approved include Bunny Lane Road Southwest road improvements, relocation of the Horton House, replacement of the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts air conditioner, Church Street Southeast resurfacing and Fire and Police Training Center improvements.
“We can do all of these things because of the financial position of the city,” he said.
On Monday, the City Council approved a proposal to add $1.86 million in projects to the fiscal 2023 budget. Most of the priority 1 projects are routine maintenance or changes to reflect increasing costs.
“Some of the maintenance stuff has to be done,” Pike said. “When you look in the past, some of those things weren’t done frequently enough and that’s why some of our buildings and facilities got in the shape they are in.”
Priority 2 projects include shades at Jimmy Johns Tennis Center, $70,678; a Ford F-150 for Beautification, $19,000; a new compactor for Street and Environmental Services’ transfer station, $283,928; and $1.1 million in additional street paving.
McMasters said this would be the third year in a row that the council doubles its paving budget with an increase at the mid-year budget review.
Pike said he believes residents are happy with the amount of paving the City Council has done during this council term.
“I believe we’ve been as aggressive as we can from a financial standpoint,” Pike said.
Daniel Boutwell, Street and Environmental Services director, said the transfer station at the Central Parkway shop is set up for two compactors but has only one.
“I watched the station for about three weeks and the average wait time was an hour and five minutes,” Boutwell said. “If we’ve got three to five trucks waiting to get dumped, we’ve wasted a whole day in productivity when you combine their wait times.”
Boutwell said the second compactor would completely eliminate the wait times.
He said an additional compactor would allow them to stop sending loader trucks during the fall leaf pickup season to the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
“We’re hoping we can save so much time and productivity we can pull some guys to run loader trucks,” Boutwell said.
