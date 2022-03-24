Despite receiving another late offer, the Decatur City Council approved the sale of Fire Station No. 5 this week to Realtor Chase Grisham without knowing its appraised value.
The council voted 4-1 to sell the old fire station to Grisham, broker of The Grisham Group of EXP Realty, for $226,500. Built in 1962, the old fire station is located on Danville Road Southwest near Decatur Morgan Hospital’s rehabilitation center and Decatur Mall.
City Attorney Herman Marks would only tell the City Council at Monday's meeting that Grisham's offer is “above the appraised value.” He would not tell the council the appraisal amount even though Councilman Billy Jackson asked for it in an open meeting.
Marks has refused to release the appraisal in response to The Decatur Daily’s open records request.
Marks initially refused to release the appraisal to The Daily because “the appraisal is the appraiser’s proprietary information.” He then said he couldn’t release it until the council approved the sale.
On Wednesday, even though the council approved the sale on Monday, Marks said the “appraisal is a sensitive document.”
He said Wednesday the city would release the appraisal “after the transaction closes. This is a pending real estate deal, and it’s not in the best interests of all who are involved to release the appraisal.”
The closing is scheduled for April 4.
Council President Jacob Ladner said after Monday’s vote that he was OK with not knowing the appraised value because he trusts Marks.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he believes the city got a good deal even though he doesn’t know the amount of the appraisal.
“I know the property and, looking at the building, the sales price is supported by the research,” Pike said. “It’s a fair price.”
Jackson said he was not OK with not knowing the appraisal amount and it’s one of the reasons he cast the lone vote against the sale. He said the whole process was a mess from the start.
“We should have opened this up for bids,” Jackson said. “Our responsibility is to make sure we get maximum value for any sort of sale of property we do. This is a deal that had a stench from the beginning.”
Once the deal closes in April, Grisham has to wait for the completion of the new Station 5 on Modaus Road Southwest across from Austin Middle School before he can occupy the building. Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said he expects the new station will be finished later this spring.
The City Council didn’t consider a fourth offer on the fire station Monday because it came in after the 8:30 p.m. March 7 deadline set forth in the ordinance passed March 7, Marks said.
Marks would not say how much the latest offer is because “it’s not really an offer. It came in after the deadline.”
In order to consider the latest offer, Marks said, the City Council would have had to introduce a completely new ordinance, which would have drawn out the process even longer. A new ordinance would have had to be introduced at one meeting and then received a vote at a following meeting, he said.
The old fire station was never publicly put up for sale. Knowing that the city is building a new station, Grisham and two other potential buyers looked at the property in February.
Grisham’s offer of $205,000 was the highest of two offers made in a deal managed by Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester and presented to the City Council on Feb. 28.
A third offer of $221,500 came in after Grisham’s initial offer but before the council could vote on awarding him the contract. Marks advised the council on March 7 that a state attorney general’s opinion says the council has to take the best and highest offer.
This created a heated meeting as the council struggled with how to move forward. Councilman Carlton McMasters called the events surrounding the fire station sale “a circus.”
Grisham told the council that he removed an escalation clause from the original contract after Marks advised him it wasn't needed. In the deleted escalation clause he had agreed to pay $5,000 more than any other offer. Grisham said he was willing to honor that clause with a purchase price of $226,500.
The council members agreed that the escalation clause was the deciding factor, and Marks introduced a proposed ordinance setting an immediate deadline on offers. The revised ordinance was completed at 8:30 p.m. March 7 and set a deadline on offers of 8:30 p.m. March 7.
The council didn't have unanimous consent for immediate consideration of the revised ordinance March 7, so it had to wait until Monday's meeting for a vote to award the contract to Grisham.
McMasters wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he has taken steps to avoid a repeat of the “circus” of the March 7 meeting. He said he spoke with Mayor Tab Bowling and the Legal and Community Development departments. Community Development manages the city’s properties.
McMasters said there are four steps he thinks the city should take: List property the city is willing to sell and put it on the city website; if someone expresses interest in buying the property, announce it at a council meeting; set a definite time frame for entertaining offers; and review offers for price and make the selection.
“One thing to keep in mind is property may not always sell for appraised value depending on the use,” McMasters said.
Ladner said the eventual outcome for the city was the same as it would've been if the sales process had been orderly.
“There were some lessons learned there,” Ladner said.
On Tuesday, Grisham called the whole ordeal a “rare experience,” but said he’s excited about the purchase.
“I feel like the City Council handled it the best way that they could. Everyone was very professional,” Grisham said.
Grisham said he has begun considering what renovations he will make to the structure after the Fire Department moves out. The 3,077-square-foot building has seven rooms, including a large engine bay that he plans to convert into an open office area for the agents.
“I’m talking to a couple of contractors and we’ve got an interior decorator working on the project,” Grisham said.
He established The Grisham Group in February and now has 12 agents and a marketing specialist. The company is working out of the fourth floor of the Encore building on Johnston Street Southeast until the fire station renovation is complete.
