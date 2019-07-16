The Decatur City Council approved Monday a sewer extension agreement that it hopes boosts residential development.
But Councilman Billy Jackson does not believe the plan anticipating growth will work for the city so he cast the only vote against the agreement with Morris Holdings LLC and the Morris family.
The agreement passed with a 3-1 vote. Councilwoman Kristi Hill was absent.
The Morris family, which consists of Howard Morris, his brother Jack, son Dennis Morris, and Jack’s son, Jim, plans to build a 55-home subdivision on 19.4 acres off Old River Road.
If the bids for the sewer project come in under or at budget in August, the city agreed to build a 3,800-foot sewer extension from the west side of Alabama 67 to the Morris family property at an estimated cost of just under $1 million.
“I’ve never been a person who believes in ‘build-it-and-they-will-come,’ ” Jackson said. “Our developers have always had to foot their own bills and paid their own way. They build the subdivision and then pass along the costs to the customer.”
Some city officials have said they think the city needs one developer like the Morris family who takes a chance on a multiple-lot subdivision to show other developers there is opportunity in Decatur.
Jackson, again, disagrees. He said he believes “our economy, a clean city and good leadership" will drive development.
“We’re lacking in many of those areas,” Jackson said. “For many years Decatur was very prosperous. Decatur was growing at least at pace with the other cities. But, when our rights of way are overgrown and we have trash on our streets, who wants to move into that community?”
Council President Paige Bibbee said this plan is different “because we have a builder there wanting to build today if he could. I don’t think it’s build-it-and-they-will-come because the builder is knocking."
Bibbee said this is different from the Alabama 20 and Beltline Road sewer plans designed to attract economic growth. Jackson opposed both projects and development has been slow to follow the two.
“I agreed with him on those projects,” Bibbee said. “I don’t have the mindset, ‘build-it-and-they-will-come.’ We’ve seen in two instances where that doesn’t work, and that is dangerous.”
Bibbee said the Morris family was going to build anyway and they could have stayed in the county, but they want to be in the city. Their property is expected to be annexed into the city in August when the city opens bids on the sewer extension.
This agreement requires the Morris family to build 40 houses in five years or pay 10% of the sewer cost back to the city. If the family finishes all of the subdivision infrastructure, that penalty drops to 5%.
Bibbee points out this is the first time for the city and a developer to reach this kind of agreement.
“I want every builder to sign one of these agreements so we know what they tell us is what’s going to happen. It gives them a guideline of what we expect in a certain number of years. I don’t want to build sewer for one house,” she said.
