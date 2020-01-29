Decatur Councilman Charles Kirby said a proposal to dock the pay of any council member who misses too many meetings is a “power play,” but he doesn’t have the votes to block it.
Council President Paige Bibbee and Councilwoman Kristi Hill said at Monday’s council work session they support Councilman Chuck Ard’s proposal made last week to cut a council member’s pay $200 a meeting if he or she misses three or more meetings in a month.
The proposed ordinance will move forward with only these exceptions — a member must be in the hospital or recovering from a hospital stay.
The proposal is part of routine ordinance setting the salaries for the mayor and City Council for the next term that begins in November. The second reading and likely vote on the ordinance is scheduled for Monday.
Kirby said most of Decatur’s neighboring city councils “give their council members a lot more discretion (on attendance). This doesn’t happen in Madison or Athens. This is about council members using their power when they don’t know how to use it.”
Bibbee said the proposal isn’t about power. She said state law allows councils to approve laws with penalties for excessive absences. The Alabama League of Municipalities also gave its opinion that attendance penalties are legal, she said.
“It’s about accountability to the residents,” Bibbee said.
Kirby countered, “We are held accountable every four years when they vote.”
City Attorney Herman Marks asked the council at Monday’s work session if they want to make other exceptions. He suggested a council member could request an excused absence.
Marks said they could notify the city clerk if they will be absent and it would be up to the City Council to decide if docking a member’s pay is warranted. However, this process he described is not included in the proposed ordinance.
“There are a lot of reasons a council member might miss,” Marks said. “He might be out of town and have a flat tire on the way back. We might want to adjust the language.”
Kirby said a council member should be excused if he’s sick with the flu like he was two weeks ago.
“I don’t think you would want me to come to a meeting and get you, sick too,” Kirby said, and Bibbee said she agrees.
Bibbee said she’s OK with any excused absence “if it’s in writing to the city clerk and it’s reasonable. An email is good.” She said some councils require their members to explain their absences to the council in front of the public and the press.
But Ard said he didn’t want to change the ordinance, and Bibbee and Hill said they would support him.
“My intent was to keep it simple and not have any other excused absences,” Ard said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who believes he is the target of the proposed ordinance because he doesn’t attend most work sessions, said he is concerned the council majority will manipulate the process.
Jackson already believes Bibbee, Hill and Ard allegedly conspired to cancel a meeting in Decatur because one of the three had to miss and they wouldn’t have had their voting bloc.
Bibbee denied the council majority conspired to cancel the meeting. She said all three had legitimate reasons for missing the meeting.
Jackson pointed out that a previous council scheduled five or six work sessions in a single day to try to embarrass him and another council member who had day jobs.
"You can manipulate the process however you want," Jackson said. “And Charles is right. This is a power play.”
The proposal does not change the salaries. The mayor would stay at $106,631, and council members will continue to make $15,994.65. The council president receives an additional amount equivalent to 2% of the mayoral salary ($2,132) for taking on the extra duties.
The state requires the council to set the salaries for the next term by the end of February.
Bibbee recently proposed reducing the mayor's salary as part of changing the city employees' organization chart. She said Tuesday she expects the council will have to look at the organization chart before it hires a new city director of development, which Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin predicted would likely occur in late April.
However, the mayor's salary would be set at that point, Bibbee said.
Qualifying for the 2020 municipal elections is July 7-21. The election is Aug. 25 and the new mayor and City Council take office Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10.
