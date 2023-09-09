The T.C Almon Recreation Center and the old ice rink pavilion will be torn down in the coming months, the Decatur City Council majority decided this week.
Built in 1969, T.C. Almon is slated to be razed in November following a final series of planned events in October, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Thursday.
The council voted 4-1 at Tuesday’s meeting to hire Southern Recycling & Demolition Inc. to demolish T.C. Almon and the old Point Mallard ice rink pavilion for $129,000.
Both structures will be replaced by enclosures made by ClearSpan for tennis and pickleball. These enclosures are composed of special fabric over a metal frame and have rollup walls, heat in the winter and fans year-round. They will be anchored into the courts’ new asphalt for safety. The estimated cost $1.13 million for the pickleball facility and $962,159 for the enclosed tennis courts.
The city plans to build 12 indoor pickleball courts at the site of the old outdoor ice rink and four indoor tennis courts at the T.C. Almon location.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against awarding the bid, questioned why they’re even considering demolition of T.C. Almon ”when it’s still in perfectly good shape to use.”
Jackson said the council will be demolishing one of the city’s large, fixed assets. It’s also been used for a decade as a voting precinct, he pointed out.
“It’s a very useful building that the community as a whole can use,” Jackson said. “We still have basketball and table tennis communities and other people who use that center.
“It’s not like we’re cramped for space. It’s baffling to me that we would do this. T.C. Almon is still useful.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they’ve discussed the center’s lack of use by the community.
“Besides Connelly Duncan (who runs a fitness class) and a couple of other longtime classes, there’s not much use,” Lake said. “Right now, our gyms are used for pickup basketball and pickleball.”
Lake said Jimmy Johns Tennis Center and T.C. Almon are trending in opposite directions in terms of usage.
“There’s no doubt that more people will go through the new tennis facility than T.C. Almon,” Lake said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said times have changed so T.C. Almon is underutilized.
“When I was growing up, I would ride my bike to T.C. Almon and play basketball,” McMasters said. “Kids don’t do that now. They aren’t outside. They’re behind a screen.”
Lake said this is a chance to expand Jimmy Johns Tennis Center while creating more usage with the city’s tennis all in one spot.
“When they go to one place it kind of creates a sense of community,” Lake said. “It’s not just going to play. It’s going to be around friends.”
He said putting all of the courts in one location “creates the possibilities of hosting state tournaments and bigger tournaments that bring people into the city. This also gives our residents a better complex than we’ve had in the past.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said the city is “getting rid of old recreation centers, that are not used, to create new recreation opportunities. In this case, it’s tennis and pickleball, and they will be heavily used.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said using the ClearSpan to replace T.C. Almon changes the traditional thinking of what a recreation center is.
“This is a good opportunity to provide a new facility that really adds to the Jimmy Johns Tennis Center,” Pike said.
Pike said he’s heard from residents on the issue of replacing T.C. Almon and a majority are in favor of the plan.
Ladner said replacing or renovating T.C. Almon would be too expensive.
“If it’s (as low as) $5 million, I would be shocked. (Building a new center) would probably be $7 million to $10 million,” Ladner said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he voted for awarding the demolition bid to create more and better recreation opportunities.
“The building (T.C. Almon) is old and needs be replaced,” Pepper said. “It was built in 1969, and we got our money’s worth out of it.”
