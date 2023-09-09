D230326 TC Almon JN05.JPG (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

T.C. Almon Recreation Center is slated to be demolished in November after the City Council approved a demolition contract this week. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 JERONIMO NISA

The T.C Almon Recreation Center and the old ice rink pavilion will be torn down in the coming months, the Decatur City Council majority decided this week.

View our Print Replica

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.