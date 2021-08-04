Neighboring cities and local industries who haven't had access to the Decatur Recycling Center for more than a year would be able to use it again under a proposed ordinance, but only for a fee.
Wanda Tyler, director of the Morgan County Regional Landfill that operates the center, proposed charging $26 a ton for recycling loads of 500 pounds and more. Athens, Hartselle, Cullman, Lawrence County and local industries would get to start recycling again, but the restart wouldn’t occur until Oct. 1 and they would have to pay for the first time.
The proposal was presented Monday to the Decatur City Council as a first reading and the council is scheduled to vote Aug. 16 on the ordinance change that would go into effect with the start of fiscal 2022.
If passed, Tyler expects the fee to generate about $50,000 per year for the Recycling Center.
The center has been a losing financial proposition in recent years.
Tyler said recently the center’s recycling expenses are roughly $1.1 million annually, but it brings in only $230,000 annually from the sale of recyclables on the commodity market.
The pandemic forced the center to temporarily close in March 2020 and, when it reopened, it accepted recycled items only from landfill owners Decatur and Morgan County.
The Limestone Correctional Facility inmates that the center has used to sort the items were not available because they were quarantined, so Tyler had to hire temporary workers in their place.
The inmates finally returned July 1, so now the Recycling Center is ready to begin taking municipal and industrial items again, Tyler said.
Tyler said she won’t know how much the new fee will generate “until the tonnage amounts are determined.” However, if this processing fee was in effect in 2019, it would have generated a little over $50,000, not including the money the center made that year in the market.
She said charging municipalities and local industrial partners for their recyclables at the facility is something that needed to be done. She did not know how many and which industries would return when they’re allowed to restart the service with the center for a fee.
“In order to best serve our residents, we would like to make this resource a commodity and resell the recycled goods in the market for future investments back into our facility and operations,” Tyler said in an email. “We are asking all parties involved to ‘pay it forward’ and invest in our recycling program for the benefit of our community for many years to come.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said they are OK with the proposed rate on recyclables.
“We’ve had a lot of people asking us when we’re going to start recycling again,” Garrison said. “I understand why they would start charging. There’s just not a big market or a whole lot of options for the recycled material.”
Marks said Athens has a recycling center and it was doing curbside pickup until the coronavirus pandemic. He said he’s glad Decatur is making the decision on the recycling charge this summer so he has time to include it in the fiscal 2022 budget that begins Oct. 1.
“Recycling is extremely important to our residents, especially curbside pickup,” Marks said. “We try to be very transparent with our citizens. There’s not a lot of options and if (Decatur Recycling Center) chose to charge more, we have to roll in the cost into our budget or pass it along to our residents.”
Marks said he understands that Tyler has to do what she needs to do for budget purposes.
“They know what their revenues and expenses are,” Marks said.
