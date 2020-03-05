As the City Council looks to fill the vacant Decatur Youth Services position with one of two finalists, it heard this week from an internal candidate that the department struggles with accountability and from an external candidate that it has a solid foundation.
The council interviewed Lemzel Johnson and Richard Collie on Monday for the position left vacant by Bruce Jones, who retired Jan. 31. The council will likely discuss how to proceed in filling the position at its March 9 work session.
Johnson, 48, was hired just under a year ago as lead programs director. He told the City Council that he accepted the job and moved his wife and four children from Jackson, Mississippi, to Decatur with the understanding that he would become DYS director. Instead, the City Council chose to open the position to applications and interviews.
With two children in college and two children at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Johnson said he likely would not remain as lead programs coordinator if he doesn’t get the promotion to director.
“When I moved here, I took a pay cut that was almost half of what I was making,” said Johnson, who now makes $48,922 annually. “I probably would not be able to stay here.”
The advertised pay range for DYS director is $70,854 to $107,812.
Councilman Billy Jackson quizzed Johnson on whether he would be recognizable in the community after more than 11 months on the job.
Johnson said he likely wouldn’t be because he hasn’t been out in the community as much as he would like. He said Jones wanted him to focus on the DYS programs and learning the staff roles.
“My focus was to bring about structure (to DYS),” Johnson said. “I did devise a plan for Sunset, East Acres and Cedar Lake housing projects, and how to get the programs in there.”
Johnson said part of his first year was finding the resources to meet the staff’s needs, but he found himself running Youth Services more than he expected.
“Bruce was tired and going through the motions,” Johnson said. “But there were still things he was not ready to let go of until he retired.”
Jackson said he is concerned that Johnson “didn’t inject himself” into the community more as Jones stepped back. He said he rarely saw Johnson at sporting events or other DYS activities during the past year.
“I didn’t see you out there,” Jackson said.
Johnson said he “recognizes trust has to be built” so he will need to spend more time in the community.
Johnson interviewed every DYS employee and held a week of staff development before dividing the programs under education, life skills, arts and recreation, and family and careers.
“I do believe DYS is struggling with accountability,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he wants to establish more evidence-based programs. He wants to install more technology. He plans to use a survey program to find out what students need and desire.
He wants to buy Kid Tracks, a computer application that scans a membership card so DYS can track participation.
“We’re missing a lot of students who don’t sign in because they don’t read or write very well,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he wants to meet and interview as many families as he can. He also wants to meet with as many partners that can help DYS as possible.
--
Collie
Collie is seeking the DYS position after less than a year as coordinator of student inclusion at Athens State University. Jackson questioned Collie on why he has only served one year for most of his positions, except the seven years with Drake State Community College.
“After working at Drake, I saw myself in leadership and wanting experience as an administrator,” Collie said.
Collie said he’s willing to move to Decatur as required by the City Council for city directors. The 53-year-old’s children are grown and he already has a grandchild.
He said the DYS director’s job is attractive because the changing of guard is “an excellent moment to prove my leadership skills.
“I see Youth Services as being like a house with a good foundation and good bones,” Collie said. “It can use some updating to move it to the next level and make it more modern.”
Collie estimated it will take at least a year to get acclimated with Youth Services’ partners, staff and the students and parents it serves. He said he would like to implement “Me Familia,” a program he believes would get Hispanics involved in DYS.
Jackson asked Collie if he has ever dealt with middle school and high school-age students and families, and Collie said he began a junior basketball league while working with the Huntsville Housing Authority’s Midnight Basketball League.
“I had to go talk to some of the parents and children in their homes,” Collie said.
Collie said he would like to offer a financial literacy class, possibly in partnership with Calhoun Community College, that teaches students how to manage and invest their money.
He said DYS should lead the city in offering programs on diversity, bullying and training students to serve.
On the issue of gangs and drug activity, Collie said he would try to create job opportunities like working as an intern with the North Alabama Homebuilders Association.
“We would create a system that won’t just be a summer job,” Collie said. “It will put them in line for a career.”
Collie said he’s already begun talking to some potential partners, including Morgan County System of Services. He would like to create program in which elementary students can serve as mayor and City Council member for a day.
