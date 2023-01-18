The City Council is discussing an increase in Decatur's lodging taxes that Councilman Kyle Pike said could pay for “qualify-of-life” projects, and data shows increases of 2 to 3 cents per dollar could generate an extra $600,000 to $1 million yearly.
“We could add more city parks or make improvements to our older parks," Pike said. "We could add more bike trails, splash pads and things you see in other cities. We’re building a new rec center and softball complex, so the money could help with both projects.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said the extra money generated by a lodging tax increase would be "a way to do the things that the citizens are asking for” like helping the city complete the Ingalls Harbor master plan or making improvements to Wilson Morgan Park.
Ladner also pointed out that the city recently hired a consultant to create a master plan for Point Mallard Park and money will likely be needed for new projects suggested in that proposal.
“People want more things they can enjoy in the city,” Ladner said. “We don’t hear from people about city operations or newly paved roads and people don’t get excited about buying new city trucks. But I do get a lot of comments about how much they like it when we improve our parks and trails.”
Decatur's overall lodging tax is 7%, plus a $2 per night surcharge that goes into a separate "tourism product development" fund. The city's lodging tax is in addition to the state’s 5% lodging tax so a visitor staying in a Decatur hotel actually pays a 12% tax on that stay plus $2 per night.
At Pike's request, Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester reported at Tuesday's council meeting that increasing the city's lodging tax from 7% to 9% would create an additional $617,968 in 2023, generating $2.78 million rather than $2.16 million. A 9% tax would generate an extra $751,144 by 2027.
Increasing the lodging tax by 3 percentage points to 10% would create an additional $926,952 this year, for a total of almost $3.1 million. It would generate an extra $1.12 million in 2027.
The city’s lodging revenues have increased about 10.47% annually over the last five years, except for a 2020 dip because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demeester said the lodging tax brought in $1.47 million in 2018 and that had increased to over $2 million by 2022.
However, Demeester said he was conservative in estimating future lodging tax collections, basing them on a 5% yearly increase in room charges.
Decatur-Morgan County Tourism receives 64.3% of lodging tax revenues. Demeester budgeted $1.15 million for Tourism in fiscal 2023 after the bureau received over $1 million in fiscal 2022. Tourism received just over $5 million from the revenues in the last five years, he said.
In recent years, city officials discussed capping Tourism’s income as the lodging tax revenues grow and using the money for city issues. However, they backed off because of Tourism supporters’ vehement opposition to a cap.
Pike said under his proposal the city would keep all of the additional revenues created by the increase in lodging taxes while not impacting Tourism’s revenues on the original 7% tax.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the contract with Tourism would have to be changed with the addition of a paragraph that designates the revenue from an increase in the lodging tax rate would go to the city's general fund.
Demeester said the estimates do not include what the three additional hotels that are under construction will create. He said the anticipated additional lodging taxes from the Fairfield Inn by Marriott under construction downtown are already allocated toward paying off the bond issue that's funding the parking deck next to the hotel.
"The City Council would have to change the contract with the hotel if they want any increase to go to the city because right now all of the money created by the new hotel goes to the parking deck," Demeester said.
Huntsville increased its lodging tax from 7% to 9% in 2017. It also has a $2 per night surcharge. The lodging tax in Madison and Cullman is 9%, Athens is at 7% with a $1 per night surcharge, and Florence's rate is 6%, Demeester said.
The state's 5% lodging tax is added to all local lodging taxes.
People who operate a hotel, motel, rooming house or lodge must assess a lodging tax on a visitor's room charge. This is the reason that Pike, Ladner and councilmen Hunter Pepper and Carlton McMasters said they would support a lodging tax increase, but they want to study how much of an increase they should select.
“Increasing taxes in most situations is horrible because of the burden it puts on our citizens,” Pepper said. “But a lodging tax is a lot different than a standard tax because it puts the burden more on visitors to the city than it does our residents.”
Pike said Huntsville’s 2017 increase was targeted at expansion of the Von Braun Center and the Orion amphitheater project.
McMasters said increasing the lodging tax “makes sense because it puts us on an equal playing field with surrounding cities. It’s a good way to fund things that benefit our citizens that they don’t have to necessarily pay for.”
Ladner said he goes to travel soccer tournaments with his child and usually has to pay more in lodging tax.
If Decatur's lodging tax rises 2 to 3 percentage points to 10% "on a $100-a-night room bill, that’s only $2 or $3 more and you don’t really notice it,” Ladner said.
Demeester said he talked to hotel managers last summer and no one expressed any concern that a lodging tax increase might hurt their hotels.
Councilman Billy Jackson said his main concern about increasing the lodging tax is whether it might push hotel rates past the amount the federal General Services Administration allows in its per diem for government workers' travel to Decatur.
