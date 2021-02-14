After spending the $1.3 million it had budgeted for paving, the Decatur City Council is considering spending another $1.26 million in unbudgeted funds for more paving projects this fiscal year.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt presented the proposal to the council, saying he needs to move on scheduling the paving contractor now if work can begin this summer.
In September, the previous council approved $1.3 million in the fiscal 2021 budget to pave 23 roads.
Prewitt also asked the council to allow him to hire CDG Engineering for $54,710 to do drainage design services on an unnamed tributary east of Shady Cove Lane Southwest, from Deerfoot Way North to Old Moulton Road. The tributary is just over a half mile long.
Prewitt told the City Council at its work session last week that the money for the additional road resurfacing would come out of the city’s unassigned fund balance.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said most of the council members wanted the Finance Department to look at the budget and find out if the money is available to do more paving.
Councilman Billy Jackson said the city needs more paving, but he questioned whether this is the time to do it given the financial uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The numbers are still coming in on business license renewals. Business license fees are based on a business’ previous year’s revenues. They were due Feb. 1, but the Finance Department is still collecting the data.
“Paving has got to happen but we don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring us because of the pandemic,” Jackson said. “I’m sorry our roads are in bad condition, but we’ve got to make sure we’ve got reserves.”
McMasters said the Finance Department assured the council members that the city has $8 million in its unassigned fund balance so they can afford to add more resurfacing.
“We’ve got the money,” McMasters said. “Finance is projecting our revenues upward, and the budget approved last fall was very conservative because of the pandemic.”
McMasters said taking care of the city’s roads is an essential service of city government. He said the city shouldn’t end a fiscal year with $8 million to $15 million in the unassigned fund balance as it has in the past because that money is coming from the taxpayers.
“We are tasked to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money and sometimes we have to spend money on essential services,” McMasters said.
Prewitt proposed paving the following roads:
• Memorial Drive Northwest, north of West Moulton Street to Sixth Street.
• Eighth Street, from 14th to 19th avenues.
• Indian Hills Road, from Burningtree Drive to Red Bank Road.
• 14th Street, from Carridale Street to Central Parkway.
• Vestavia Drive Southwest, from Danville Road to Loggers Way.
• Danville Road Southwest, from Modaus Road to just north of of Chapel Hill Road.
• Service road in front of the shopping center anchored by Kroger off Beltline Road Southwest.
Prewitt said the roads were chosen based on their condition ratings. He chose to do heavily traveled city streets but not as many of them in the hopes of doing more smaller neighborhood streets next fiscal year.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposals at Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.